Veteran Kumawood actors Agya Koo Adua and Wayoosi joined a Flip the Bottle game with their crew members

They showed their enviable bond in a fun game as each person was treated equally

After every successful flip, the winner takes a bottle of sweet cold soft-drink

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actors Agya Koo and Wayosi have shown their leadership qualities through a fun and engaging game of Flip the Bottle.

The two celebrities, who are well-known in their careers, joined their crew in a playful atmosphere without receiving any special treatment.

Both Agya Koo and Wayoosi received equal turns on the beautiful game.

Agya Koo and Wayoosi join other movie crew members in the Flip the Bottle game Image credit: WAYOOSI TV

Source: Youtube

People were happy to see Wayoosi in good health and spirits after his battle with kidney disease. After his recovery, he swore to never touch alcohol again. Now, Wayoosi is an advocate for healthy practices.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Last month, one Mr Kwasi Bediako came forward as Agya Koo's father. In a series of interviews, Agya Koo's alleged father recounted how he met and impregnated the actor's mother.

But the actor came out to dispute Mr Bediako's claims, saying his real father was late.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Kumawood actors and crew enjoying the Flip The Bottle game

Ghanaians were impressed with the way the celebrities interacted with their crew. Many lauded Agya Koo and Wayoosi for their humility.

mawulorm peniana said:

This game is full of fun would love to watch more of this. Thanks for uploading

Annan Steven commented:

Agya Koo is a legend but very humble and down to earth.

Emmanuel Opoku wrote:

Kumawood is back. Finally, the bond is back.

Gabriel Seesi commented:

I love the way the stars are mingling the beginners. Much respect for the crew.

Agya Koo discloses men are "lonely" in marriages and says they are blamed for everything that goes wrong

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Agya Koo's views on the increase in divorce cases among celebrities.

According to the veteran Kumawood, many men suffer in silence in abusive marriages.

He said this was because men do not have sound support systems that give them a safe space to vent.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh