Strongman, in an interview on Pure FM, finally addressed rumours that he used to pound fufu and do chores at Sarkodie's house when he was signed to the rapper's label

The rapper said the rumours were false and unfounded as he rarely visited Srkodie at his residence and has never spent more than 2 hours there

Strongman revealed that he and Sarkodie's relationship was purely business and added that they rarely even spoke on phone

In an exclusive interview on Pure FM, the talented Ghanaian rapper Strongman has finally spoken out against the persistent rumours surrounding his alleged involvement in menial household chores at Sarkodie's prestigious residence.

Strongman (Left) Sarkodie (Right) Photo Source: Sarkodie, Strongman

Source: Facebook

The rap sensation firmly refuted these claims, stating that they were false and utterly unfounded. According to Strongman, he rarely visited Sarkodie's abode, and on the few occasions, he did, his stay never exceeded two hours.

Addressing the rumours head-on, Strongman categorically denied engaging in any domestic duties or laborious tasks during his time with Sarkodie's label.

Setting the record straight, the rapper clarified that his association with Sarkodie was primarily professional in nature. He emphasized that their relationship revolved around business rather than any personal or social obligations. Strongman revealed that their communication was so infrequent that they hardly even spoke on the phone.

Strongman's comments spark reaction

Strongman's description of his relationship with Sarkodie sparked reactions from fans, with some expressing surprise at how strict his relationship with Sark was.

Gh Barry said:

Someone under a record label has not slept in his manager’s home?

qwerty wrote:

People always creating false impression hmm

Kelvin Scot commented:

Sarkodie is just something ooo… he feels so bossy

