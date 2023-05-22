Ghanaian TV host Michy has finally responded to calls requesting she apologises to Medikal

According to Shatta Wale's Baby Mama, Medikal deserved whatever she did to him

The Movement Showbiz host said that nobody should judge her because they don't know what she goes through

Ghanaian media personality Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, popularly known as Shatta Michy, has justified her reason for attacking Medikal.

Sometime in April 2023, Shatta Michy embarrassed Medikal when they clashed at an event.

According to Michy, Medikal was spreading lies about her. She insinuated that the rapper said Shatta Wale pays his son's school fees.

Shatta Michy dressed in cute Kente dress, AMG Medikal poses in photo

After a rewatch of the interview that started the chaos, it was revealed that Medikal was talking about his daughter, not Majesty.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Adom TV, Michy insisted that she was right for lambasting him while recording the interaction, which she posted online.

She said:

"I don't regret it. Why do you call it an attack? I hyped him. The issue is delicate. I haven't spoken about it much. The baby day is involved, and I understand and know who he is as a person. Character, personality, mindset."

Michy added that she did that to also release some of the stress that she was going through.

"You, however, have no right whatsoever. You were speaking about your daughter when they haven't asked you anything. It's a delicate matter. It's deeper than that. I am the only one who knows how much suffering I go through.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Shatta Michy's reasons for confronting Medikal over Shatta Wale's refusal to take care of his son

Some people on Instagram agreed with Michys reactions, while others felt she acted out of character.

Akua_vuitton wrote:

All those insulting Michy… I pray you taste whatever she’s going through in the mighty name of Jesus. I bet you all don’t have kids, if you’re a woman and you’re talking down on Michy in this situation, be careful, I tell you. Do not mock a pain you’ve not experienced. I rest my case

sexygangster said:

Herh, this gal has no respect, I thought she will apologize but see her making mouth mouth.

nana_yaw_gyamfi_lloyd_ commented:

This is how far our women have become. Women empowerment.

