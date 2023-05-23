Actress Fella Makafui has finally opened up about the disagreement that ensued between her husband, Medikal, and Shatta Wale's baby mama, Shatta Michy

She stated that she was disappointed in her actions, as she went on to share her side of the story

Many people, after watching the interview, applauded Fella Makafui for her maturity in answering the questions

Actress and filmmaker Fella Makafui expressed disappointment in the altercation between Movement Showbiz host Shatta Michy and her husband, Medikal.

Medikal and Fella Makafui all-booed up in photo (Left) and Michy beaming with smiles (Right). Image Credit: @fellamakafui @michygh

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui opens up about beef between Medikal and Michy

In an exclusive interview with Zionfelix, Fella Makafui explained how she felt about the incident.

She stated that she felt disappointed in Michy for confronting her husband in such a harsh manner.

"That’s their business. I wasn’t there. I didn’t see all of that," she told Zionfelix in an interview.

Explaining what happened, she stated that she was not with her husband when the altercation happened, even though she was at the party of famous Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper.

Fella Makafui said she was in a different section taking selfies with a friend and having a good time when her husband's manager told her that he wanted to leave.

The talented actress added that they briefed her about the incident in the car on their way home from the party.

Below is the full video of Fella Makafui's interview with Zionfelix.

Ghanaians react to Fella Makafui's interview on Zionfelix

Many Ghanaians commended Fella Makafui for her maturity in how she answered the questions.

Lipsy’s Kitchen stated:

Wow Fella has really changed I love her maturity❤️

Kaakyere Smile said:

She’s matured ❤n I love her

Ashong Jennifer commented:

I just love the kyer3 part I watched it like 10 times

Otoo Ransford noted:

Fella is so real and deep inside

Daniel Enimil wrote:

Fella was smart .. nice interview

Michy fails to apologise to Medikal after a confrontation at GH Hyper's birthday party

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michy refuses to render an apology to Medikal for accusing him wrongly at GH Hyper's birthday party.

This comes at the back of Michy stating that Medikal made claims about Shatta Wale paying Majesty's fees for a year.

However, video evidence showed that Medikal's statement was, in fact, about his daughter, Island Frimpong, and not Majesty, Michy and Shatta Wale's son.

Source: YEN.com.gh