Akumaa Mama Zimbi’s biography: age, boyfriend, net worth

Akumaa Mama Zimbi is a woman of style. Many people recognise her by her signature headgear made of bright and colourful Ankara fabric. She is a popular television and radio personality in Ghana.

A collage of the television and radio broadcast journalist. Photo: @akumaamamazimbi (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Akumaa Mama Zimbi is a phenomenal woman whose boldness inspires many. She speaks her mind and often addresses societal issues others are afraid to discuss.

Profile summary

Full name Akumaa Mama Zimbi Other names Dr. Joyce Akumaa Dongotey-Padi Gender Female Date of birth 25th November Place of birth Ghana Current residence Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Zodiac sign Sagittarius Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’ 7” Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Shoe size 6 (US) Dress size 13 (US) Marital status Married Children 6 Alma mater Krobo Girls' Senior High School, Ghallywood Academy Of Film Acting and Ghana Institute Of Journalism (GIJ) Profession Television and radio broadcast journalist, actress, women's rights activist, blogger, and marriage counselor Instagram @akumaamamazimbi

Who is Akumaa Mama Zimbi?

Akumaa Mama Zimbi is a Ghanaian media personality. She is a television and radio broadcast journalist, actress, women's rights activist, blogger, and marriage counsellor.

What is the real name of Akumaa Mama Zimbi?

The media personality's real name is Dr. Joyce Akumaa Dongotey-Padi. Many people in her professional circles address her by her full name.

How old is Akumaa Mama Zimbi?

Akumaa Mama Zimbi's age is not known in the public domain. However, it is believed she is in her late fifties or sixties.

Akumaa Mama Zimbi's birthday is on 25th November, and her Zodiac sign is Sagittarius. On 25th November 2019, the media personality celebrated her special day in pomp and dance in the house of the Lord.

Where is Akumaa Mama Zimbi from?

The media personality is from Ghana. Her nationality is Ghanaian, and her ethnicity is Black.

Family background

The media personality's father worked in the police service. As a result, she spent most of her childhood years in the barracks with her family. She was raised in a Christian family.

Educational background

Akumaa Mama Zimbi went to Krobo Girls' Senior High School, an institution that shaped the woman she is today. She also went to the Ghallywood Academy Of Film Acting and the Ghana Institute Of Journalism (GIJ).

Career

The celebrated media personality started her career in the 1980s. In January 1988, she was employed by Djaboc Enterprise Limited as a front desk manager.

She emerged as an actress in the early 1990s when she portrayed the role of a house girl in Cantata Show on Ghana Television Station. Later, she transitioned into a journalist.

She became a broadcast journalist in May 2000 when The Multimedia Group (Ltd.) employed her. A friend named Rosemary encouraged her to visit Joy FM, the Tema branch, to express interest in media.

At the time, she did not know much about journalism. Even so, her bubbly nature and acumen convinced the relevant officials to give her a job. She caught the attention of people on air within no time.

She has been a radio personality for over two decades. Today, she hosts the Odo Ahomaso Show Adom Television in Ghana. The show, which many call the Akumaa Mama Zimbi Show, offers critical advice on relationship and marital issues.

Akumaa has risen through the ranks in her career. She is guided by the principles of hard work, humility, and discipline. She is a household name in the Ghanaian media industry.

Akumaa Mama Zimbi's YouTube channel

On 11th January 2010, the media personality started her eponymous YouTube channel. She has over 52.9k subscribers and over 12 million views.

Akumaa Mama Zimbi's videos are about charity and the work done by her foundation. As a YouTuber, she also gives advice on love, relationships, and marriage on the platform.

Philanthropy

Besides being on television and radio, Akumaa runs Mama Zimbi Foundation. She founded the organisation in March 2007.

The foundation is committed to motivating, empowering, and supporting widows and needy children. It also educates adolescents on their sexual and reproductive health and HIV.

The non-governmental organisation runs various projects, including Widows Alliance Network (WANE) and Adolescents Sexual Reproductive Health (ASRH).

Is Akumaa Mama Zimbi married?

The actress and media personality is married. She has been married for over 30 years, and her husband is a businessman.

How many children does Akumaa Mama Zimbi have?

The media personality has six children. Four of them are ladies, while the other two are men. All her children are grown. She is also a grandmother of 11.

How tall is Akumaa Mama Zimbi?

The media personality is 5’ 7” or 172 centimetres tall. She weighs about 155 pounds or 75 kilograms and has black hair and eyes. Her shoe size is 6 (US).

Trivia

Besides her famous African headgear, she loves African fashion and is almost always in Ankara outfits.

She enjoys singing and dancing.

She works out often to keep fit.

Akumaa Mama Zimbi is an accomplished Ghanaian woman. She is a household name in radio and television, and many people turn to her for advice about love, marriage, and relationships.

Source: YEN.com.gh