The famous entertainer captured herself donning a leather outfit as she performed to the song Terminator by Ghanaian singer King Promise

Her footage raked in over 1,000 views and more than 620 comments from netizens, with many gushing over her figure

Ghanaian movie star and Onua TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown celebrated her curvy figure by sharing a video of herself dancing in an eye-catching ensemble

The celebrated entertainer posted the clip on TikTok, where she is seen dancing to Terminator, a song by award-winning Ghanaian singer King Promise.

Nana Ama McBrown dances with energy

The enthralling clip highlights her alluring stature in the outfit as she danced to the vibey track.

Nana Ama McBrown dances to 'Terminator' by King Promise. Photo credit: iamamamcbrowngh.

Source: TikTok

Along with her acting and presenting talents, Nana Ama McBrown proved she could dance her way into people's hearts.

Fans oohed and aahed over the lively actress as she flaunted her natural attributes and fashion choices.

The clip had gained over 1,000 views and more than 600 comments from online users at the time of this publication.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of Nana Ama McBrown

Anamarie posted:

Wow, nice dance.

Yaalove commented:

Dance queen. I love your energy. But your hands. Eii.

Maxwayo posted:

The nyash is nyashing, my queen. Come and be mine.

Abla Mawuena Tamakloe posted:

Make we dey wanna lane oo any3mi, cos eeii.

Mhame Ama Nsoroma commented:

It's good you've been keeping ur fractured arm busy, else it would lay by you saa.

Norra Akariborga said:

Herh hand was serious o awwww but still she has the positive spirit.

Naa Awhehwe Sunshine posted:

She is beautiful.

Juliana Yaa Asiedu said:

I thank God He preserved your hand. The enemy knew you had a lot of potentials and wanted to killlĺ you. But God said, don't touch her soul. Be grateful to God.

Sally Dees Klodin said:

The body is bodying.

Skirtle Lytle reacted:

Cuteness overload!

Nana Ama Asantewaa-yeboah commented:

Beautiful.

Efo Korshi reacted:

The nyash is nyashing.

Joyce Blinkz posted:

Gorgeous.

Kojo Artitude reacted:

Every man’s dream.

Pat Scholarstical Goldenqueen said:

You can't hate her ... she's blessed.

Naomi Boateng said:

Oh, the hand hasn't completely healed.

Hamamart Moslem reacted:

She looks like Hajia for real now.

Money is everything.

Atingamogra Juliet said:

Âge is just a number.

Source: YEN.com.gh