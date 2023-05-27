Ghanaian actor and Dabo Soccer Academy founder Samuel Yaw Dabo shed tears at the funeral of Hon SK Boafo

During the funeral of the late Ashanti regional minister, the actor wiped his tears with a white handkerchief and led pallbearers who carried the mortal remains of the former minister to the cemetery

Some Ghanaians reacted to the sad video, criticizing the activities of the pallbearers who danced with the late minister's coffin on their shoulders

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actor and founder of Dabo Soccer Academy, Samuel Yaw Dabo, shed tears at the funeral of former Ashanti regional minister Sampson Kwaku Boafo popularly known as SK Boafo.

Dabo sheds tears at a funeral Photo credit: @sanuek_dabo @parliament.gh

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by the actor on his verified Instagram page on May 27th, 2023, he shed tears, wore a sad face and continuously wiped his tears with a white handkerchief.

The actor also led pallbearers who danced and carried the mortal remains of SK Boafo on their shoulders to the cemetery for burial.

Dabo was accompanied by security men who walked behind him and assisted in paving the way for the pallbearers to safely carry the coffin to the burial site.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video of Samuel Dabo crying at SK Boafo’s funeral below:

Yaw Dabo returns to Ghana from his Europe tour

Ghanaian sports journalist Saddick Adams disclosed in a discussion with the actor while he was in France that he had decided to return to Ghana for the funeral of SK Boafo, who was reported dead on December 26, 2022.

He arrived in Ghana on May 24, 2023, after he was spotted running at an airport in Paris to catch his flight in a video and later detailing that he had a wonderful time in Europe and had received some education on how to run his thriving football academy.

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Yaw Dabo at SK Boafo’s funeral

Some concerned Ghanaians reacted negatively to the video, criticizing the pallbearers for dancing at a sad event

mubarakamidkobo commented:

Heeeer, this country hard ampa. Where someone will be dancing and celebrating for a deceased well well

swagger_anaz commented:

I don't understand ,why are they dancing at someone's funeral?‍♂️

ghard_bhitch_1 commented:

Eii obi eyi paa na asa sei now funerals have turned into parties

Yaw Dabo explains why he said he is 24 years old in his interview in Spain

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Yaw Dabo claimed that he had changed his mind after he earlier made the decision to lie about his age.

The actor said that after being interviewed by the sports news agency Marca in Spain, he realized that misleading the Spanish people about his age would damage his reputation.

He continued by saying that although his hesitation could be seen in the footage that went viral from his interview, he did not want to ruin his reputation by telling a lie.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh