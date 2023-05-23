Ghanaian actor Samuel Yaw Dabo was seen at the airport preparing to return to Ghana after his long stay in Europe

Dabo was escorted to the airport and was later seen running with his luggage to get on board his flight

Some excited Ghanaians have reacted to the video, teasing Dabo for missing his way at the airport

Kumawood actor and Dabo Soccer Academy founder Samuel Yaw Dabo has decided to return to Ghana after his long stay in Europe.

In the video shared on Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix's Instagram page, Dabo was seen being escorted to a Paris airport in France. The actor who held his luggage in his hand seemed to have missed his way to his flight.

Dabo was later directed by an airport attendant to take a different lane and was seen running in a hilarious way with his luggage, making netizens burst into laughter in the video's comment section.

Watch the video of Dabo running at the airport below

Yaw Dabo tours Europe

Dabo has spent over a month in Europe touring different countries and cities and telling Spanish clubs to support his football academy.

The actor became popular with the interview he granted popular Spanish sports media, Marca and the visit he paid to the Netherlands to check on his friend, Ghana and Ajax player Kudus.

He recently visited Gideon Mensah in France and was given a tour of AJ Auxerre's dressing room.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Dabo's video at the airport

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Dabo's video, wishing him safe travels while others teased him for missing his way to his plane.

_blackstitches commented:

He make confused sef

jr.uturn commented:

He dey come brag give Zion

paa_yaw_sterling commented:

See how he pass under the something

freddyboahen commented:

Why is he coming to Ghana alone? Where are all the white people he connected with? So you are telling me he couldn’t bring a sponsor to Ghana to support his team?

