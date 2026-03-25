Papa Shee has spoken after the Accra High Court adjourned the case regarding the celebration of the life of Daddy Lumba

The Evangelist updated members of Team Legal Wives about the way forward since the planned event might not come off

The sad news has triggered massive reactions on social media, as concerned Ghanaians shared their varied opinions

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Evangelist Papa Shee, a family friend of the late Daddy Lumba, has broken his silence after the court adjourned the case concerning Daddy Lumba's celebration of life.

Papa Shee has opened up after the court adjourned the case regarding Daddy Lumba's celebration of life, sharing the way forward. Image credit: The BBC Ghana

Source: TikTok

On Wednesday, March 25, 2026, Papa Shee and Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of Lumba, went to the court with their lawyer for the hearing of the case filed by Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, also known as Tupac, to stop their planned second funeral for the late highlife legend.

This came after Akosua Serwaa touched down in Ghana ahead of the celebration of life.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, a massive crowd believed to be members of the Team Legal Wives stormed the Accra International Airport to welcome their leader.

The emotional scene saw the sister of Lumba, Akosua Brempongmaa, Papa Shee, Mama China, and the likes present. The moment has triggered a stir on social media as users have reacted massively.

The TikTok video of Akosua Serwaa is below:

Unfortunately, after the legal proceedings, the court further adjourned the case to April 23, 2026, bringing sadness to the hearts of the organisers.

Papa Shee spoke to the media, claiming there would be a celebration, but this time around, not for the late Daddy Lumba but for his first wife, Akosua Serwaa.

“We will celebrate Akosua Serwaa,” he announced.

The Instagram video of Papa Shee is below:

Reactions to Papa Shee's change of plan

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Papa Shee announced the change of plan.

Jane wrote:

"I personally don't want to hear this anymore or see anything of this on social media. Akosua Serwaa and Papa Shee can go to Germany to organise the event, period.

Mally wrote:

"Why does he look pissed, though? The court is using delay to tell them no celebration of life. So it's better to shift who to celebrate. Maybe Lumba's corpse does not want to be celebrated. Lumba is stubborn, and God is supporting him."

Sandra wrote:

"Is he now the Abusuapanin? Papa Shee is doing too much."

Wisdom wrote:

"This issue is turning into another thing. I think some big men are behind all these."

Cobby wrote:

"They just do not want them to celebrate life. If they rule in favour of the other party, they know they will be asked to pay some money because of the clothes and all that, so the court intentionally adjourned it.”

Akosua Serwaa arrives in Ghana ahead of the purported celebration of life for the late Daddy Lumba. Image credit: The BBC Ghana, @thekdn

Source: Facebook

Attempts to block Daddy Lumba's first funeral

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that there was a similar situation when some family members of Daddy Lumba tried to block his burial in court.

The court issued an injunction but later lifted it, clearing the way for Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, aka Tupac, to organise the ceremony.

Source: YEN.com.gh