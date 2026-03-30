Esther Smith has opened up about her broken marriage and the pressure to rush into relationships

Reflecting on her failed marriage and its controversy in 2008, she urged women to make empowered choices

In an interview with Delay, singer highlighted the impact of societal expectations on personal vision and decision-making

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Gospel musician Esther Smith has spoken candidly about her broken marriage, urging women to resist family and societal pressure to rush into relationships.

Esther Smith Opens Up on Failed Marriage and 2008 Brouhaha: "My Vision Was Dimmed"

Source: TikTok

Appearing on The Delay Show with Deloris Frimpong Manso, the singer said her own experience served as a painful lesson.

"Don't let anybody put pressure on you to marry. As a senior sister, that's my advice to you," she advised

Esther Smith was married to Rev. Ahinkan Bonsu in the mid-2000s, but the union collapsed after roughly four years, culminating in a widely publicised divorce between 2008 and 2010.

She explained that the marriage coincided with the peak of her music career, particularly following the success of her hit song Ma Won Nsan, and that things began to unravel shortly after.

"After 'Ma Won Nsan', marriage came into the picture… I began to sink. It was a very hard time," she recalled.

The marriage breakdown became a public affair in 2008 after Esther Smith travelled to Europe for a music engagement while allegedly pregnant.

Her then-husband alleged she subsequently relocated to Germany, gave birth, and held the child's outdooring ceremony without his knowledge.

Tensions deepened further when her family allegedly returned the bride price and customary marriage items, formally dissolving the union. Both parties traded allegations of infidelity at the time, igniting widespread public debate.

Reflecting on the experience, Esther Smith said she believed external expectations around age and marriage clouded her judgement.

"My vision was dimmed because of marriage," she admitted.

She now encourages women to take ownership of their choices, adding:

"Even if you're not married, you can adopt a child. Don't marry for someone to play with your heart."

Watch the YouTube video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh