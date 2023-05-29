Yaw Dabo, after his trip to Spain, is back in Ghana and in an interview with Wontumi TV, talked about his experience at the Santiago Bernabéu

The actor was at the prestigious stadium to watch Real Madrid's Champions League fixture against Manchester City

He revealed that a ticket for the fixture cost €600 which is over GH¢7k and added that it was indeed a lot of money

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo has recently returned from his exciting trip to Spain where he had the opportunity to visit the prestigious Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

Ghanaian Actor Yaw Dabo in Spain. Photo Source: samuel_dabo, santiagobernabéu

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Wontumi TV, Dabo shared his unforgettable experience of attending the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Manchester City. He also revealed the considerable amount that he had to spend on a ticket for the game.

Dabo expressed his excitement about being able to witness the clash of the two football giants firsthand. However, he was taken aback when he discovered the ticket price. The actor disclosed that to watch the encounter, one had to shell out €600, which is equivalent to over GH¢7,000. Dabo admitted that it was a significant amount of money for him.

Yaw Dabo could not contain his enthusiasm as he recounted the atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. He described it as a thrilling experience, with passionate fans filling the venue and creating an electrifying ambience. The actor was in awe of the state-of-the-art stadium.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Folks were happy about Dabo's success

Fans of the actor were intrigued by his travel experience and his newfound success.

Christian Owusu Afriyie KAAY said:

In everything on this is a mystery to inspire life. May the good Lord help you Professor Yaw Dabo

KING TRUTH commented:

24 years... Dabo is lying... I started watching him when I was in KG...eei

AUGUSTINE AMOAKOH wrote:

Yaw has been an inspiration to many. Kudus Yaw Dabo

Another experience from Yaw Dabo's Trip

In a similar story, Ghanaian actor and founder of Dabo Soccer Academy, Yaw Dabo, has revealed that he contemplated lying about his age but ultimately decided against it.

Reflecting on his interview with Marca in Spain, the actor shared that he recognised the potential loss of trust among the Spanish citizens if he were to deceive them.

He further noted that in the viral video of the interview, his hesitation was evident, but he prioritised maintaining his credibility over resorting to falsehood.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh