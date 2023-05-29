Ghanaian radio host Fiifi Pratt was called out for making viral social media sensation Pamela Odame Watara cry over losing her child

During an interview with her, the media personality continuously asked Pamela about the cause of her son's death and how she handled it

Netizens who reacted to the interview stated that Fiifi Pratt's persistent sad reaction to her loss sparked her emotions and made her cry

Social media sensation, actress and model Pamela Odame Watara was interviewed by Kingdom FM's Fiifi Pratt, who asked her about claims that she lost her child.

Pamela confirmed to Fiifi that she had, indeed, lost her child through a midwife's negligence.

Fiifi Pratt's reaction to the incident made Pamela burst into uncontrollable tears, making some netizens react negatively to his conduct during the interview.

During the actress' interview with Fiifi Pratt, the media personality was interested in the details of Pamela's pregnancy and how she had kept it from social media.

The endowed socialite explained that she had kept it from the media because of the criticising comments from some Ghanaians, making her stop posting photos of herself after her baby bump became prominent.

While explaining the details of events that caused her son's death, she indicated that the circumcision of the child by a nurse led to his death, and she had taken the matter to court.

Pamela said:

I did not miscarry. I gave birth to my child through cesarean section, but when the nurse was circumcising him, he died. The matter is still with the police so I don't want to delve deep into.

After her short explanation, Fiifi Pratt kept saying:

oh, sorry, aw, sorry, Pamela, why are you crying?

The continuous gaze and sorrow-inducing phrases by Fiifi triggered sad emotions in the beautiful socialite, making her burst into uncontrollable.

Watch the video of Pamela Odame and Fiifi Pratt's interview below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Fiifi Pratt's response to Pamela's loss

Some Ghanaians reacted negatively to the video, lambasting Fiifi Pratt and blaming him for asking Pamela irrelevant questions.

bisiwow commented:

Boss she lost a child, and the question is, why is she crying? Ah, this one alone, you no try

emon_17c wrote:

Some questions are not worth asking bra Fii .. losing a child ain’t easy, which we all know ..she’s been emotional at that point you still asking why ?? Really ??Stay strong, Pam ..my prayers are with you

omar_dej added:

This guy, what is wrong with you she can’t contain the pain of how she lost her child, so can’t you see that come on

abafosua posted:

Why do you people like to do this women? Losing a child is a very painful thing. My sister God will help you okay

Source: YEN.com.gh