Actress and influencer Moesha Boduong is recovering after suffering a stroke in the beginning of the year

In her first video since her predicament started in January 2024, a half-paralysed Moesha was spotted attending church

The actress struggled to walk, dragging her right leg while also finding it difficult to move her right hand

Actress and socialite Moesha Babiinoti Boduong has been spotted for the first time since she suffered a stroke many months ago.

Moesha, one of Ghana's most active influencers a few years ago, was reported in the early parts of 2024, to have suffered a debilitating stroke.

Not much has been heard of her until she recently spoke about her condition and how she was recovering.

Moesha speaks about stroke and paralysis

In an interview, Moesha explained she had been left paralysed and unable to walk for several months.

Giving thanks to God, she acknowledged that she was getting better despite still being unable to talk fully after suffering the stroke.

Opening up about her paralysis, the actress said part of her body was still paralysed, with one of her legs and hands not functioning fully.

Moesha struggles to walk with half-paralysis

A new video has emerged on social media, the first of Moesha in many months, showing the actress in her half-paralysed state.

Arriving in church for prayers, Moesha struggled to walk. With her right part showing signs of paralysis, she had to drag her feet.

Apparently she had been bedridden for many months and just got up on her feet recently. From the reactions in the church, it seemed Moesha's condition had improved.

Watch the video as shared by Sweet Maame Adwoa:

Moesha sickness and fundraising efforts

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that after news of Moesha's condition broke, her brother Ebito Boduong set up a GoFundMe account to help cover the medical expenses.

The account aimed to raise $10,000, with supporters offering contributions to aid in Moesha’s recovery.

Musician Becca donated a notable $2,000, as did Professor Benedicta Yayra Fosu-Mensah, a Senior Research Fellow with the Institute for Environment and Sanitation Studies at the University of Ghana.

