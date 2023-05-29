A video of how a pretty security guard reacted after realizing that she was being filmed while at post has raised eyebrows

The lady who was in her uniform ran quickly when she realized she was being recorded without her consent

Peeps who reacted to the video urged the young lady to be proud of her job

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young Ghanaian lady who works as a security guard has caused a stir online following her reaction after realizing she was being filmed as she worked.

The short clip, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed the light-skinned lady in a security uniform stationed at her post.

Pretty security guard runs as she is filmed working Photo credit:@ruthdansowaa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video, which has gathered over 1000 likes and 100 comments, showed the young lady having a conversation with someone, without knowing that she was being filmed.

As if there was an emergency, the young security guard suddenly took to her heels upon realizing that she was being recorded without her consent.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The video's caption suggested that the lady had told her friends that she works as a waitress at the Kempinski Hotel.

"She is hiding her face because she told her friends that she is a waitress at Kempinski not knowing she is security," the caption reads.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians urge the lady to be proud of her work

Netizens who reacted to the video urged her to be proud of her work, with others praying for her to get her dream job.

expensive_daddy19 replied:

she has to be proud of her job

Godsent Kay reacted:

I pray she gets an enrollment into any of our security institutions.it will suit her paa

Eukaria Mcblaise commented:

always be proud of your job , that's what put food on your table

Jack Joe Lee wrote:

And I think and know for sure she’s making more money of security than being a waitress.

Angelsab added:

I think the problem is she didn't tell the friend the truth besides every working work so why should you lie about what you do?

Ghanaian lady establishes an all-female security company

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mary Tackie Yaoboi, a 28-year-old Ghanaian lady who could not enter the Ghana Army, has set up an all-female security company.

Mary indicated that she had the idea to start an all-female bouncers' group for a long time but never got the support to implement it until October 2022.

She hopes to give women and young ladies with the passion but lack the chance to showcase their ability, particularly in security services.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh