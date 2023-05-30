Media personality and actress Naana Brown has spat fire at her friend Diamond Appiah in the latest 'beef' on social media

In a video, Naana Brown claimed Dimaond was 48 years old but had been lying about her age all this while

The claim about Diamond's age among others have triggered loads of reactions from her followers

Actress and TV personality Naana Brown has hit hard at her friend Diamond Appiah in a new video on social media.

According to Naana Brown, who claims to have been friends with Diamond for over 30 years, she [Diamond] has been living a fake life.

While Diamond constantly proclaims herself to be a wealthy young woman, Naana Brown has suggested the latter does not have what she lays claims.

Naana Brown, speaking in reaction to an earlier post from Diamond, further insulted her, stating that she did not want to drag her but had to.

Diamond Appiah is 48 years old and thus older than Mzbel

Going further, Naana claimed that Diamond was 48 years old, indicating that she had been lying about her actual age.

Diamond, who claims to have been born in 1987, is often heard mocking singer Mzbel as 'abrewa' [an old woman]. But this claim by Naana suggests that Diamond may be older than Mzbel, born on December 26, 1979.

"You and I know that I'm on the only one who knows you are 48 years old," she said.

Naana Brown questions Diamond Appiah over her children

The angry Naana Brown also questioned Diamond Appiah about some children she has been flaunting as hers on social media.

"Come and give an explanation about the children that you posted on your Instagram claiming that they are yours. Who are they to you?", she quizzed.

Naana Brown's attack on Diamond Appiah stirs reactions

The video released by Naana Brown has garnered massive support from her followers.

joeway88 said:

Naana plz wait, i realize she's been quiet on instagram since you dropped that her plenty talking audio. Plz don't put all the fillas out yet, let her come with her full chest, then you can match her boot for boot. Diamond knows how troublesome you are, so i doubt she can even face you like the way she's been trolling Mzsbel, Delay etc Naana plz hold on first

jacklynbarbiedoll3 said:

What goes around comes around , u shouldn’t fight people on behalf of others because of loyalty because ur friend’s enemy could be ur destiny’s helper . Stop fighting people’s fight for them , now she’s paying u back hmm

atsweitennis

This I dey your back with my full chest , 3no na me tiase no! cuz I used to watch diamond in movies many year when I was young an I’m in my early 40’s so how can I be older than Diamond? how can she be 36 years I can’t think far

Ayisha Modi Hits At Diamond Appiah Over Land She Sold To Her at $40k

Meanwhile, Ayisha Modi recently fired Diamond Appiah over a land deal which went wrong for the former.

In a post on Instagram, Modi accused Diamond of refusing to hand over papers of land she [Modi] bought from her even after paying in full.

