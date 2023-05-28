Sheena Gakpe has finally gone public over the news that she is having an affair with the husband of Nana Ama Mcbrown

In an interview, the actress clarified that she has no kind of relationship with Maxwell Mensah hence such media reportage should be treated with contempt

Netizens who reacted to the expressed surprise at the utterances of the young actress

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress and model, Sheena Gakpe has denied having an affair with the husband of fellow actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown.

Speaking in an interview with 3FM 92.7, the curvy young lady said news reportage that she is having an affair with Nana Ama McBrown's husband Mr Maxwell should be treated as false news.

Sheena Gakpe denies an having affair with Maxwell Mensah Photo credit: @sheenagakpe @ maxmmens/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Quizzed on whether she has had an encounter with the man, Sheena Gakpe responded in the affirmative but added that the only occasion she met Mr Maxwell Mensah was during the birthday party of Ghanaian musician A-Plus and even with that they never spoke.

"So this year, I went live on TikTok only for someone to come and tell me to stop following Nana Ama Mcbrown's husband. Meanwhile, I have seen him just once at A-Plus' birthday party and we never spoke"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

At the time of writing the report, the 2-minute-16-second video had gathered over 3,000 views.

Watch the video below

Peeps react to Sheena Gakpe's comment on Nana Ama's Mcbrown husband

Social media users in reacting to the video described the comment by Sheena Gakpe as an attention-seeking move.

Micheal Kese commented

Is it not any rumor, she wants to ride on the fame and popularity of Mcbrown to just trend and gain followers.

Raihan Salman added:

So this lady is also a celebrity in Ghana?

Nana Ama McBrown says she doesn't ask her ex-lovers for help

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown made some interesting remarks when she was quizzed if it was right for someone to go to their former lovers for help.

In her answer, McBrown replied that even though most of her relationships ended well, she will not do it.

McBrown told the interviewer that she is a married woman with a husband whom she can go to for help.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh