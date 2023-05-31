Ghanaian media star Nana Aba Anamoah showed off her opulent celebrity lifestyle with her friends, actress Sandra Ankobiah and beauty adviser Selorm

The general manager of GHOne TV posted a video of their time out at a luxury restaurant and boutique

Fans of the media personality gushed over the trio with emojis and remarked about the expensive fun moments

Famous media personality Nana Aba Anamoah showed off her opulent celebrity lifestyle with her friends, actress Sandra Ankobiah and beauty adviser Selorm.

The general manager of GHOne TV and Starr FM released a video showing their time out at luxury locations, including a restaurant and boutique.

Anamoah and Ankobiah are renowned for their celebrity lifestyles

Besides their hard work, talents, and professions, Nana Aba Anamoah and Sandra Ankobiah have earned a reputation for their vacations at plush destinations, especially the latter.

During their recent outing, the media star and her two friends enjoyed drinks and delicious meals, including steak. The trio captured moments when they went shopping to add to the collection of luxury things they own.

Nana Aba Anamoah took to her socials to give her fans and followers a glimpse of their fun times at the plush locations.

''Fun times with @coverupbyselorm & @sandraankobiah,'' her simple caption read.

The footage received thousands of views and saw fans lavish them with compliments. One had labelled Nana Aba Anamoah ''rich mama'' at the time of this publication.

Watch the video below:

Read how fans reacted to the video of Nana Aba Anamoah

Niimozeto posted:

Rich mama. Soso enjoyment.

Fraccy_lucci stated:

Enjowwwwment.

Lafiera_2010 said:

Yoo, we hear.

Nana Aba Anamoah slays in short pink blazer dress

