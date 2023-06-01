Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah looked effortlessly chic in designer outfits while on vacation in London

The boss lady impressed her followers with her choice of designer sneakers that matched perfectly with her outfits

The style influencer looked fabulous in an expensive coloured hairstyle and smooth makeup in the trending photos

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has taken time off her busy schedule to enjoy a vacation in London.

The General Manager of GHOne TV looked classy in an all-black outfit styled with designer trainers.

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah with her infectious smile. Photo credit: @thenanaaba

The style icon wore a cotton top, black leggings and a stylish blazer with golden buttons. Nana Aba Anamoah wore a straight blond hairstyle and mild makeup.

She completed her look with Dolce & Gabbana white and pink tropical rose stretch-knit sock sneakers that cost $475.

Nana Aba Anamoah posted the photo on Instagram with this caption:

Her phone matches perfectly with my trainers. Konkonsa nti zoom in for proof.

Some social media users have commented on Nana Aba Anamoah's vacation photo

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below:

Nabi Yeb stated:

One of the most beautiful trainers I've ever seen. I heart you.

mimi_kukks stated:

These trainers are nice oooooooo

make_mefab_gh stated:

Nana Aba aho)f3

Rutty Bab stated:

Always looking beautiful❤️

Yujin speaks stated:

Pic no y3 too sweet!❤️❤️

kakra_bikkai stated:

Brains and class

doe_edinam stated:

I zoomed in before reading the last statement

Lady Rahj stated:

Pretty woman

wilherminalarkai stated:

Nice outfit

Check the photo below:

Nana Aba Anamoah hangs out with Sandra Ankobiah

The celebrity friends Nana Aba Anamoah, Sandra Ankobiah and beautician Selorm looked impeccable during their ladies hangout in London.

