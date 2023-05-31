Hajia Bintu, in a TikTok video, flaunted her expensive Mercedes Benz as she joyfully danced to the popular tune "Yahyuppiyah"

The beautiful social media influencer stood beside the beautiful black car and wiggled her body to the beat of the song

Fans of the social media influencer were in love with her beauty and her dance moves, showering her with praise

Social media sensation Hajia Bintu, in a TikTok video, delighted her followers by flaunting her luxurious Mercedes Benz GLC 63 valued at around GH¢700k while dancing to the popular tune "Yahyuppiyah."

Hajia Bintu's fans were captivated by her beauty and dance moves, and they showered her with admiration and compliments. The video quickly gained viral status, spreading across various social media platforms. Many praised her for her confidence and charisma, as she effortlessly combined style, grace, and talent in her performance.

Hajia Bintu's rise to fame has been remarkable, thanks to her striking appearance, impeccable fashion sense, and exceptional dancing skills. The influencer has become one of the most followed personalities on TikTok.

Fans praise Hajia Bintu

kateamakourayek38 commented:

Heeerrrr!! Wooooww!! You're Beautiful Papabi ❤❤❤

NaNa wrote:

Did u also buy the car from ur savings '

Crisvoldy baby& crisvoltozy said:

I wish one day we will meet l will be happy if you take me as ur daughter or little sis cos l love you so much ❤️

user believe yourself added:

Happy yourself that's what like but you

Ewura abena❤ o6 posted:

Hajia as if she has no bones

