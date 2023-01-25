Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah is one of the top media personalities with an unquestionable fashion sense

The forty-two-year-old style influencer has one of the best and most decent corporate looks and hairstyles

Nana Aba Anamoah has a collection of designer bags and expensive high heels she rocks to work

Ghanaian media personality Nana Ama Anamoah is our celebrity-style crush for the week. The talented and eloquent television personality has an exquisite fashion sense on and off the camera.

Nana Aba Anamoah's effortlessly chic travel wardrobe

Nana Aba Anamoah was spotted in a stylish Double G embroidery wool coat with gold-toned buttons. The designer jacket had a single front patch pocket and two flap pockets with button closures.

She styled her looks with a designer bag and red pumps. Nana Aba Anamoah completed her look with a coloured hairstyle while posing at Buckingham Gate.

Nana Aba Anamoah looks regal in a blue dress

Television personality Nana Aba Anamoah modelled in formfitting corporate wear from Serwaa Amihere's new collection.

The affable General Manager gave us awesome hairstyle goals with her frontal ponytail as she posed beautifully for the camera.

Nana Aba Anamoah looks sporty in tight jeans

Nana Aba Anamoah has an enviable collection of high heels in different colors. She looked elegant in a Versace tee shirt paired with high-waisted blue jeans and black pumps.

She wore a lustrous short-level curly hairstyle, mild makeup, and expensive pieces of jewellery for this look.

Nana Aba Anamoah flaunts her designer Yves Saint Laurent bag

Nana Aba Anamoah has great taste for high-end fashion and we are always glued to her Instagram page for style tips.

She looked smokey hot in a colorful kimono paired with black leggings and a matching hair scarf. Nana Aba Anamoah looked beautiful without makeup in this stunning photo.

Nana Aba Anamoah looks splendid in a two-piece outfit

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah looked flawless in a floral two-piece outfit while she dined at Nsuomunam owned by Edwina Akufo-Addo, one of the hardworking daughters of the President of Ghana.

