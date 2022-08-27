The send-off party for the French Ambassador to Ghana, HE Anne Sophie Avé, came off on Friday, August 26

Bigwigs and celebrities in the entertainment industry, including Rocky Dawuni, Nana 'Cheddar' Bediako, Bola Ray, Stonebwoy, and Hajia4reall, graced the occasion

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the best and most striking moments at the star-studded party for your view

The departing ambassador has been working in Ghana since 2018 and continues to support Ghana's creative art industry, particularly musicians and movie personalities though her tenure has ended.

Beautiful moments from the send-off party of the French Ambassador to Ghana. Photo credit: ghhyper1/ghkwaku

HE Anne Avé's star-studded send-off party was graced by two-time GRAMMY-nominated singer Rocky Dawuni, businessman Nana 'Cheddar' Bediako, and EIB Network Group and Empire Entertainment CEO, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray.

Musicians Stonebwoy, Hajia4reall, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Mr Drew, and actress Salma Mumin were spotted at the ceremony.

1. EIB boss Bola Ray and French Ambassador to Ghana on the dance floor.

2. Singer Hajia4reall performs banger Fine girl at French Ambassador's send-off party .

3. Beautiful moment as two-time Grammy Nominee Rocky Dawuni meets Hajia4reall at French Ambassador’s send-off party.

4. Musician Stonebwoy at French Ambassador’s send-off party.

5. Business mogul Nana 'Cheddar' Bediako and EIB boss Bola Ray deliver send-off messages to the departing French Ambassador to Ghana.

6. Stonebwoy performs at the send-off party.

French Ambassador To Ghana Anne Sophie Avé Enstooled As Queen Mother In Osu

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Anne Sophie (Akosua) Avé, the French ambassador to Ghana, has been enstooled as a Queen mother in Osu for her developmental work in the community.

The excited ambassador thanked the King of Osu Noste Nii Narthey Owuo for the honorary gesture.

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, Anne Sophie was taken through some traditional rights and was given the stool name Naa Narley Owaa Oman I. The ambassador has made a great impact on communities in Ghana in her four-year stay in the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh