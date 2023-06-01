Actress and TikToker Asantewaa slayed in a gorgeous outfit as she marked her 29th birthday

She rocked a black gown that flaunted her fine legs and wore opera gloves that had star-studded elements on them

Tracey Boakye, Akuapem Poloo and many others have shared lovely messages with her as she celebrates her birthday

Famous TikTok star Asantewaa turned a year older on June 1, 2023, and she marked her special day with stunning pictures.

Asantewaa slays in all-black

The talented actress rocked a black gown that hugged her curves and accentuated them.

The outfit had a thigh-high cut that flaunted her fine and well-oiled right leg. A long black fabric that formed a trail on her side was attached to her left arm.

The right arm had no sleeve. A portion of the cleavage section of the dress was cut out to show off her bosom.

White flowers across her bosom and around the thigh-high cut made the outfit stand out.

To spice up her look, she wore transparent opera gloves that had star-studded elements all over them.

Asantewaa completed her look with black slipper heels. Her makeup and frontal lace wig were perfectly done.

Below is a carousel post of Asantewaa dazzling in a black gown.

Ghanaians celebrate Asantewaa as she turns 29

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye, internet sensation Akuapem Poloo, TikToker Jackline Mensah and many others wished her well as she turned a year older.

Below are the sweet messages people left for Asantewaa as she turned 29:

tracey_boakye said:

Happy birthday beautiful

jackline_mensah commented:

Happy birthday beautiful ❤️❤️

akuapem_poloo said:

And that’s my twin sister ❤️happy birthday hun

silverhairgh stated:

Happy birthday babes

___cookie_xx remarked:

Happy Birthday loveeee❤️❤️❤️

asapfotography said:

May the Good Lord Continue to bless you as you celebrate your special day

mayvay88 stated:

Blessed birthday to you Ohemaa, Asantewaa, King of Queens baakopɛ. Age gracefully my Darling.

Asantewaa rocks a gold outfit in pre-birthday photos

She wore a crown to top it all, which got many people drooling over how beautiful she looked.

