Asantewaa @29: Ghanaian TikTok Star Slays In A Black Dress As She Marks Her Birthday
- Actress and TikToker Asantewaa slayed in a gorgeous outfit as she marked her 29th birthday
- She rocked a black gown that flaunted her fine legs and wore opera gloves that had star-studded elements on them
- Tracey Boakye, Akuapem Poloo and many others have shared lovely messages with her as she celebrates her birthday
Famous TikTok star Asantewaa turned a year older on June 1, 2023, and she marked her special day with stunning pictures.
Asantewaa slays in all-black
The talented actress rocked a black gown that hugged her curves and accentuated them.
The outfit had a thigh-high cut that flaunted her fine and well-oiled right leg. A long black fabric that formed a trail on her side was attached to her left arm.
The right arm had no sleeve. A portion of the cleavage section of the dress was cut out to show off her bosom.
White flowers across her bosom and around the thigh-high cut made the outfit stand out.
To spice up her look, she wore transparent opera gloves that had star-studded elements all over them.
Asantewaa completed her look with black slipper heels. Her makeup and frontal lace wig were perfectly done.
Below is a carousel post of Asantewaa dazzling in a black gown.
Ghanaians celebrate Asantewaa as she turns 29
Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye, internet sensation Akuapem Poloo, TikToker Jackline Mensah and many others wished her well as she turned a year older.
Below are the sweet messages people left for Asantewaa as she turned 29:
tracey_boakye said:
Happy birthday beautiful
jackline_mensah commented:
Happy birthday beautiful ❤️❤️
akuapem_poloo said:
And that’s my twin sister ❤️happy birthday hun
silverhairgh stated:
Happy birthday babes
___cookie_xx remarked:
Happy Birthday loveeee❤️❤️❤️
asapfotography said:
May the Good Lord Continue to bless you as you celebrate your special day
mayvay88 stated:
Blessed birthday to you Ohemaa, Asantewaa, King of Queens baakopɛ. Age gracefully my Darling.
Asantewaa rocks a gold outfit in pre-birthday photos
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported in a story that Asantewaa turned heads on the internet as she sparkled in a gold-themed attire for her pre-birthday photoshoot.
She wore a crown to top it all, which got many people drooling over how beautiful she looked.
