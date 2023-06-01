Talented TikToker and actress Asantewaa caught the attention of many as she dropped pictures dazzling in gold attire and jewellery pieces

The pictures, which are her pre-birthday pictures, showed how regal she looked in a gold crown and her beautiful smile

Many people gushed over how beautiful she looked in the pictures as she dripped in gold colours

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Famous TikTok star and actress Asantewaa dropped lovely pictures dripping in gold in her pre-birthday photoshoot.

Asantewaa's pre-birthday photos. Image Credit: @_asantewaaaa

Source: Instagram

Asantewaa slays in a gold dress and crown

The talented actress and Tiktoker wore a yellow mesh top with short mini puff sleeves.

Asantewaa paired the top with a gold high-waisted skirt that was A-shaped and long such that it covered her thighs. Her hair was braided into two sections, with each section of the braid styled to wrap around her neck. Two large flowers were placed on each braid to make it stand out.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

To top it all, Asantewaa rocked a gold crown that had red and white embellishments around it. She wore gold jewellery, bracelets and rings to spice up her look.

Below are the pre-birthday pictures of the famous TikTok star Asantewaa.

Lots of birthday wishes pour in for Asantewaa

Many people drooled over how gorgeous Asantewaa looked in her pre-birthday photos. Others blessed her and wished her well as she turned a year older.

ann_ita1 said:

My fellow June queen❤️

nature_de_general stated:

Happy birthday most beautiful June born ❤️❤️

thelate.bloomers remarked:

Happy birthday in advance my birthday pal ❤️

myztillyofficial posted:

The King of Queens

akua11__ added:

Tomorrow is for usss meerrrhnn

abena_pikaboo_ said:

See beaurieeeee

nature_de_general commented:

Age with grace

Asantewaa slays in gym wear, dances to Lasmid's "Running"

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Asantewaa was seen flaunting her curves in fitted gym wear as she displayed incredible moves inside a private gym.

The talented actress shared a video on her Instagram dancing to the viral dance challenge of Lasmid's "Running."

Many people gushed over how stunning she appeared in the video as they rated her dance steps.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh