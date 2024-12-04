Nana Ama McBrown Tells Ghanaians To Address Her By The Title 'Her Excellency': "I Am On A New Level"
- Nana Ama McBrown has admonished Ghanaians to address her by the title 'Her Excellency' as her achievements have warranted such
- The actress and show host, in a segment of her Onua Showtime show, made this PSA and highlighted the heights God had taken her to
- She mentioned that most people would attest to her achievements, and on social media, most people who came across the video agreed wholeheartedly with her
Nana Ama McBrown has urged Ghanaians to address her as ‘Her Excellency,’ stating that her accomplishments deserve the recognition. The actress and television host made this statement on a segment of her Onua Showtime program, doubling down on her stance to be referred to by the title.
McBrown pointed out that her career has reached impressive heights thanks to her hard work and God’s guidance. She emphasised that her achievements in the entertainment industry and beyond warrant this honorary title.
This comes after gospel singer Gifty Osei claimed the Empress title McBrown is known for, stating that she had gazetted it. Many people saw McBrowns' Her Excellency stance as a subtle shade.
Many Ghanaians on social media agreed with her, showing support for her request. Many fans and followers pointed out some of her contributions to the entertainment scene. The actress, who has bagged several endorsement deals, has become the face of many major brands in Ghana.
Ghanaians praise McBrown
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
user6663587881955 said:
"This’s is maturity. You have shown us that even the gospel singers lack maturity."
Mabel 916 wrote:
"Her Excellency paakop3 no size. mummy woy3 tooo much 💕💕... cheddar please come for her Excellency as your running mate wai. na 3b3fa ama wo."
SmoothOP reacted:
"Her Excellency a title or form of address given to certain high officials of state, especially ambassadors, or of the Roman Catholic Church. EMPRESS : a woman who is a sovereign ruler of great power and rank, especially one ruling an empire. Nana Ama really😂 go and come pls."
McBrown cleans gutters
Nana Ama McBrown might consider herself "Her Excellency," but that does not stop her from doing menial jobs. Recently, she was spotted cleaning gutters in Accra.
In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, Her Excellency stood ten toes deep in the filthy gutters, busily cleaning it.
The video generated significant buzz online, and many Ghanaians were impressed by her humility.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where he worked as a writer. He has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. You can reach out to him at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.