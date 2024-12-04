Nana Ama McBrown has admonished Ghanaians to address her by the title 'Her Excellency' as her achievements have warranted such

The actress and show host, in a segment of her Onua Showtime show, made this PSA and highlighted the heights God had taken her to

She mentioned that most people would attest to her achievements, and on social media, most people who came across the video agreed wholeheartedly with her

Nana Ama McBrown has urged Ghanaians to address her as ‘Her Excellency,’ stating that her accomplishments deserve the recognition. The actress and television host made this statement on a segment of her Onua Showtime program, doubling down on her stance to be referred to by the title.

Nana Ama McBrown shares her new title with Ghanaians. Photo source: iamamamcbrown

McBrown pointed out that her career has reached impressive heights thanks to her hard work and God’s guidance. She emphasised that her achievements in the entertainment industry and beyond warrant this honorary title.

This comes after gospel singer Gifty Osei claimed the Empress title McBrown is known for, stating that she had gazetted it. Many people saw McBrowns' Her Excellency stance as a subtle shade.

Many Ghanaians on social media agreed with her, showing support for her request. Many fans and followers pointed out some of her contributions to the entertainment scene. The actress, who has bagged several endorsement deals, has become the face of many major brands in Ghana.

Ghanaians praise McBrown

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

user6663587881955 said:

"This’s is maturity. You have shown us that even the gospel singers lack maturity."

Mabel 916 wrote:

"Her Excellency paakop3 no size. mummy woy3 tooo much 💕💕... cheddar please come for her Excellency as your running mate wai. na 3b3fa ama wo."

SmoothOP reacted:

"Her Excellency a title or form of address given to certain high officials of state, especially ambassadors, or of the Roman Catholic Church. EMPRESS : a woman who is a sovereign ruler of great power and rank, especially one ruling an empire. Nana Ama really😂 go and come pls."

McBrown cleans gutters

Nana Ama McBrown might consider herself "Her Excellency," but that does not stop her from doing menial jobs. Recently, she was spotted cleaning gutters in Accra.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, Her Excellency stood ten toes deep in the filthy gutters, busily cleaning it.

The video generated significant buzz online, and many Ghanaians were impressed by her humility.

