Ghanaian socialite and actress Akuapem Poloo caught the attention of many as she looked ethereal in a star-studded gown

She hinted that it was her birthday, hence the reason she shared pictures rocking a star-studded gown

Yvonne Nelson, Asantewaa, and many of her followers wished her well as she turned a year older

Ghanaian socialite and actress Akuapem Poloo marked her birthday on June 1, 2023, with pictures, sparkling in a star-studded dress.

Akuapem Poloo's birthday outfit

Akuapem Poloo rocked a faded pink gown. The dress was split with a tulle fabric that matched her skin tone.

The tulle fabric was placed around her midsection, and the ends were decorated with sparkling glass-like stones.

Many glass-like elements were also used to add texture to the top part of the gown, and a few were used on the bottom section.

She wore a white veil that covered the back of her black frontal lace wig, extended to her waist and draped on her side.

"Alhamdulillah +1 today, happy birthday to me," she captioned the Instagram post.

Due to the flashy look of the gown, the talented actress wore no jewellery or accessories. Her makeup was flawless, as it highlighted her impeccable facial features.

Below is a carousel post of Akuapem Poloo in her birthday outfit.

Birthday wishes and blessings flow in for Akuapem Poloo

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson, TikTok star Asantewaa, and many others have filled the comment sections with sweet messages on how stunning Akuapem Poloo looked in the birthday pictures.

yvonnenelsongh wished her by commenting:

Happy Birthday, sweets

_asantewaaaa_ wished her saying:

Happy birthday sis❤️

iam_becca_riches wrote:

Happy birthday one of June’s firstborns ❤️Allah Grant u all ur heart desires

kofiklick_ commented:

I can’t stop following and liking your photos such an amazing woman

nyonyoyayra remarked:

Happy birthday God bless your new age

officialtygabreezy added:

More fire , Edey pain them

adwoasirleafmettle posted:

Happy birthday to you dear may the Almighty Allah shower His Favor you and bless you abundantly ❤️

armah_achiaa_adoma shared:

June born we sweeet❤️❤️❤️

_____qwerkhu______ said:

Happy birthday more grace and love ❤️

