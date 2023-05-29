Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa rocked an orange and pink gym outfit as she displayed incredible dance moves in the video

She hinted that it was her birthday week, and she could not wait to celebrate it on June 3, 2023

Many of her followers born in June shared their birth dates in the comments as others gushed over her dance moves and how stunning she looked in gym wear

Famous TikTok star Asantewaa was seen rocking her gym wear as she danced in a gym.

She shared the dance challenge video on her verified Instagram account as many gushed over her moves.

Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa in gym wear. Image Credit: @_asantewaaaa

Source: Instagram

Asantewaa displays fire dance moves in a video

Dressed in gym wear, TikToker and actress Asantewaa was spotted wearing a short-sleeved crop top and a pair of shorts gym wear, which accentuated her curves.

She hinted that her birthday was approaching and that she was excited. She danced to the viral dance challenge of Lasmid's smashing hit song "Running."

Meanwhile, Asantewaa celebrates her birthday on June 3, 2023. The caption of her Instagram post read:

Dancing into my birthday week like...

Lasmid, upon seeing the video, posted:

My Lo ❤️

Below is a video of Asantewaa dancing to Lasmid's Running.

Ghanaians react to video of Asantewaa dancing

As Asantewaa shared that she is dancing into her birthday week, other June borns who follow her Instagram page shared their birth dates in the comment section.

Others also admired her dance moves as they said they were improving.

officialldelta remarked:

In advance Queen

honustephaniepeace said:

my daughter is June 10, June born rocks. Just some prayers and wishes from you to her. In advance to your-asantewaaaa

oboykaka16 stated:

June borns are special❤️

myz_cindyva wrote:

1st June fo) nyinaa let’s gather here

amas_hub commented:

June borns, we are blessed .

winifred.abosi noted:

Asa bone

kingsley.effah added:

Messi is also june born ooo..but am also june 10...indeed legends are really born in june ampa

adepa_papabi_gh commented:

Legends are born in June Ampa ❤️am proud to be June baby

akosuanala exclaimed:

SHUTDOWN WEEK ❤️!!

expensive.bwoy shared:

U are now perfect at dancing ❤️‍kudos @dwpacademy

Asantewaa send Ajagurajah an invitation to her birthday party

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Asantewaa sent Ajagurajah an invitation to her birthday bash on June 3, 2023.

Many people hinted it would be a great party once the man of god have been invited.

