GMAUK21: Full List of Winners Emerges as Shatta Wale, Medikal, Diana Hamilton Win Big
- The 2021 edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK came off on Saturday, October 9
- The event was held at the deluxe Royal Regency in the United Kingdom
- Rapper Medikal, Shatta Wale, Diana Hamilton, and many others won awards
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
The fifth edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK came off at the plush Royal Regency in the United Kingdom, Saturday, October 9, 2021.
The event witnessed thrilling performances from notable Ghanaian artistes such as rapper Medikal, Fameye, Kweku Darlington, Kofi Jamar, Gyakie, Mzbel, and many others.
Some artistes had arrived in the UK days ahead of one of the most patronised events to prepare for the day.
Saturday's event was hosted by Ghana's very own Blaque Boy and Confidence Haugen. Shatta Wale, Medikal, Diana Hamilton, and several others received awards on the night.
Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news
Below is the full list of nominees and winners as reported by Zionfelix.
Lifetime Achievement Award – Ebo Taylor and Osibisa Band
UK-Based Gospel Song of the Year
‘Yesu Aye’ – Suzie Sam
‘Nhyira Mere’ – Yaw Boateng
‘Adansedie’ – Minister Kofi Nyarko *WINNER
‘Who Deserves The Crown’ – Nana Amankwah Tiah ft. Great Ampong
‘Enkaakyi’ – Akubless
‘Besuka’ – Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah
‘Hopeless Without You’ – Amanda Ofori ft. Cwesi Oteng
‘Yahweh’ – Alice Mckenzie ft. Cwesi Oteng
‘Praise My Soul’ – Naatey Engmann ft. KODA
UK-Based Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year
Drumz (Atumpan)
Ghetto Boy
Reggie N Bollie * WINNER
LippyGold Kay
Jigga-Stone
Charles Kalah
Uncovered Artiste of the Year
Tiisha
Oseikrom Sikani
Malcolm Nuna
Ohemaa Eunice
Kwame Yogot
Naana Blu
Nautyca
Emelia Brobbey
Nanky
Heartman
Mona 4Real * WINNER
Luciyar
UK-Based Highlife Song of the Year
‘Time For Adult’ – Drumz ft. Reggy Zippy
‘Vision 2020’ – Reggie N Bollie
‘Bisa Nyame’ – Davidson Band * WINNER
‘Wedding Day’ – Ohene ft. Flowking Stone
UK-Based Worship Song of the Year
‘Restoring’ – Nayaah ft. Efo Xolali
‘Cornerstone’ – Ruth Appiagyei * WINNER
‘Live Worship’ – Nana Achiaa
‘None Like You’ – Edward Amponsah
‘M’aba’ – Pastor Augustine Aboagye
Songwriter of the Year
Joe Mettle
Sarkodie
Akwaboah
Diana Hamilton
Epixode
Kofi Kinaata
Fameye *WINNER
Best Video of the Year
‘Why’ – Adina
‘Playa’ – Sefa ft. Wendy Shay
‘One Man’ – KiDi ft. Adina
‘H.I.T (Haters In Tears)’ – Wendy Shay ft. Shatta Wale
‘Adom’ – Diana Hamilton
‘Open Gate’ – Kuami Eugene
‘On the Street’ – Kweku Smoke
‘Let Me Know’ – Mr Drew
‘Fancy’ – Amaarae
‘Miracle’ – Wilmina ft. Minister Igwe *WINNER
UK-Based Best Mainstream Act of the Year
Headie One *WINNER
Suspect OTB
NSG
Eugy
Bree Runway
Abra Cadabra
Juls
Stormzy
Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist of the Year
Medikal *WINNER
Eno Barony
Kwesi Arthur
Yaw TOG
Keche
Kofi Jamar
Sarkodie
Joey B
Amerado
Strongman
Highlife Song of the Year
‘Funny Love’ – Frank Naro
‘Open Gate’ – Kuami Eugene
‘Behind The Scenes’ – Kofi Kinaata
‘Party’ – Sista Afia ft. Fameye
‘Moonlight’ – Bless
‘Sex’ – Kumi Guitar
‘Posti Me’ – Akwaboah *WINNER
‘Sankofa’ – King Jerry
‘Later’ – Mr Drew ft. Kelvyn Boy
‘Okomfuo Kwadee’ – Fameye
Hiplife Song of the Year
‘Dw3 Remix’ – Krymi & Mr Drew ft. Quamina MP, Kofi Mole, DopeNation, Bosom PYung and Fameye
‘Putuu (Pray)’ – Stonebwoy
‘This Year’ – Mr Drew ft. Medikal
‘Happy Day’ – Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene
‘Thank God’ – DopeNation ft. Kofi Kinaata
‘Long Life’ – Fameye ft. Kwesi Arthur
‘No Dulling’ – Keche ft. Kuami Eugene *WINNER
‘Yeeko’ – Okyeame Kwame ft. Kuami Eugene
Gospel Artiste of the Year
Patience Nyarko
Akesse Brempong
MOGMusic
Diana Hamilton *WINNER
Joe Mettle
Celestine Donkor
Gospel Song of the Year
‘Favour Everywhere’ – Celestine Donkor ft. Evelyn Wanjiru
‘Adom’ – Diana Hamilton *WINNER
‘Jesus’ – MOGMusic
‘Yesu Mo’ – Joe Mettle
‘Blessed’ – Akesse Brempong ft. Joe Mettle
‘Fame Sie’ – Akua Emelia ft. Francis Amo
Ghanaian Traditional/ Cultural Act
Hewale Sounds
Kwanpa
FRA!
Wiyaala *WINNER
Santrofi
Sherifa Gunu
Best Collaboration of the Year
‘No Dulling’ – Keche ft. Kuami Eugene
‘Blessed’ – Akesse Brempong ft. Joe Mettle
‘Ekorso’ – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw TOG and YPee *WINNER
‘This Year’ – Mr Drew ft. Medikal
‘La Hustle Remix’ – Medikal ft. Joey B and Criss Waddle
‘Happy Day’ – Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene
‘Sika Aba Fie’ – Kweku Darlington ft. Kweku Flick and Yaw TOG
‘Duna 3ye S3k3’ – Eazzy ft. Quamina MP
‘Sore’ – Yaw TOG ft. O’kenneth, City Boy, Reggie & Jay Bahd
‘Biibi Besi’ – Kwame Yogot ft. Kuami Eugene
UK-Based Gospel Artist of the Year
Suzie Sam
Alice Mckenzie
Yaw Boateng
Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah *WINNER
Nana Amankwah Tiah
Highlife Artiste of the Year
Akwaboah * WINNER
Fameye
Kuami Eugene
Sista Afia
Kofi Kinaata
Kumi Guitar
King Jerry
Hip Hop Song of the Year
‘Ekorso’ – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw TOG and YPee * WINNER
‘Money’ – Kweku Flick
‘La Hustle Remix’ – Medikal ft. Joey B and Criss Waddle
‘Force Dem To Play Nonsense’ – Eno Barony ft. Sister Derby and Strongman
‘Kumerica’ – YPee
‘Sore’ – Yaw TOG ft. O’kenneth, City Boy, Reggie and Jay Bahd
‘Yie Yie’ – Okese1
‘Otan Hunu’ – Dead Peepol ft. Rich Kent
‘Akobam’ – Joey B ft. Medikal and Kofi Mole
‘Goat’ – AY Poyoo
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year
‘Forever’ – Samini
‘1Don’ – Shatta Wale * WINNER
‘Make Up’ – Kahpun ft. Stonebwoy
‘Gye Diee’ – Ras Kuuku ft. MOGMusic
‘1 Gad’ – Stonebwoy
‘Why’ – Adina
Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year
‘Baajo’ – Kwesi Arthur ft. Joeboy
‘Momo’ – Kelvyn Boy ft. Mugeez & Darkovibes
‘Say Cheese’ – KiDi
‘Maria’ – Camidoh
‘Later’ – Mr Drew ft. Kelvyn Boy
‘Forever’ – Gyakie * WINNER
‘Let Me Know’ – Mr Drew
‘Die 4 U’ – Cina Soul
‘Alright’ – King Promise ft. Shatta Wale
Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year
Wendy Shay
Adina
Kelvyn Boy
Camidoh
KiDi
King Promise
Mr Drew * WINNER
Darkovibes
Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year
Stonebwoy * WINNER
Epixode
Kaphun
Samini
Shatta Wale
Ras Kuuku
Larruso
Male Vocalist of the Year
KiDi * WINNER
Kobby Mantey
Mr Drew
King Promise
MOGMusic
Akwaboah
Joe Mettle
Female Vocalist of the Year
Celestine Donkor
Adina
Sista Afia
Diana Hamilton
Cina Soul * WINNER
Efe Grace
Mzvee
Best Group of the Year
DopeNation
Bethel Revival Choir
Keche * WINNER
Dead Peepol
Best Rapper
Sarkodie
Amerado
Medikal * WINNER
Kofi Jamar
Eno Barony
Strongman
Obibini
YPee
African Artist of the Year
Burna Boy
Davido
Wizkid
Master KG
Fireboy DML
Sinach
Mercy Chinwo
Judikay
Diamond Platinum * WINNER
Teni
Most Popular Song of the Year
‘Putuu (Pray)’ – Stonebwoy
‘Adom’ – Diana Hamilton
‘Ekorso’ – Kofi Jamar
‘Open Gate’ – Kuami Eugene
‘La Hustle Remix’ – Medikal ft. Joey B & Criss Waddle
‘Happy Day’ – Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene
‘Sore’ – Yaw TOG ft. O`kenneth, City Boy, Reggie & Jay Bahd
‘No Dulling’ – Keche ft. Kuami Eugene
‘Say Cheese’ – KiDi * WINNER
New Artist of the Year
Amerado
Dead Peepol
Gyakie
Kofi Jamar
Kweku Flick
Larruso
Mr Drew
Yaw TOG
Camidoh
Artist of the Year
Shatta Wale
KiDi
Diana Hamilton * WINNER
Kuami Eugene
Medikal
Sarkodie
Stonebwoy
Kofi Kinaata
UK-Based Best DJ of the Year
DJ Zel
P Montana * WINNER
DJ Fiifi
DJ Sawa
DJ Invincible
Jeremiah Asiamah
DJ Jaytee
UK-Based Uncovered Act
Kay Bryn
Eazzy
Global Boga
Ras Amankwa * WINNER
Angelina Kudolo
Jo-Z
Naomi Assani
Star Vicy
Ruvena Owusu
PendyLove
UK-Based Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year
‘Ebony’ – Danny Lampo
‘Too Bad’ – Jvmmie Jae
‘Ghana Boi (Money On My Mind)’ – Drumz
‘Yenko’ – Geo Wellington
‘Gentle O’ – Ghetto Boy * WINNER
‘Party’ – Gold Kay
‘VIP’ – Reggie N Bollie
‘Fall In Love’ – PendyLove
UK-Based Artist of the Year
Ghetto Boy
Drumz
Reggie N Bollie * WINNER
Gold Kay
Yaw Boateng
UK-Based Best Collaboration of the Year
‘Time For Adult’ – Drumz ft. Reggy Zippy
‘1990’ – Ghetto Boy ft. Fuse ODG and King Perry
‘Wedding Day’ – Ohene ft. Flowking Stone
‘Desire’ – Lippy ft. Trendz & K Hi Bangit
‘Who Deserves The Crown’ – Nana Amankwah Tiah ft. Great Ampong * WINNER
‘Yahweh’ – Alice Mckenzie ft. Cwesi Oteng
Best Ghanaian European Artist
Goon Maan – Germany
Quamy Rise-Star – Austria
Bekey Mills – Austria
Nana Fofie – Netherlands
Soulja Kelly – Ukraine
DayVybz – Germany
Frank Keys – Austria
Ogidi Brown – Italy
Producer of the Year
MOGBeatz
Kaywa
Richie Mensah
Shadrach Yawson
Yung D3mz
Adeshie Studios
Samuel Ababio
Mix Master Garzy * WINNER
Street Beatz
Willis Beatz
Instrumentalist of the Year
Dan Grahl
Emmanuel Bludo
Dominic Quarshie
Shadrack Yawson * WINNER
Nana Yaw Safo
Kuuku
Owuraku
Prince Sennah
Bright Osei
Alternative Song of the Year
‘Comot’ – Worlasi
‘Better Man’ – Trigmatic
‘The Sun God’ – Wiyaala
‘Daddy’s Little Girl’ – Adina
‘I Am Tar’ – Adomaa
‘Tired’ – Paapa Mensa
‘Mensei Da’ – Pure Akan ft. Efya
‘The Once’ – Wanlov ft. Sena
‘You Are’ – Jean Feier
‘I Should Be’ – Atongo Zimba
Most Dominant Fanbase of the Year
Shatta Movement – Shatta Wale * WINNER
BHIM Nation – Stonebwoy
Sark Nation – Sarkodie
69 Fans – Maccasio
Shay Gang – Wendy Shay
Gadam Nation – Fancy Gadam
Team Move – Kofi Kinaata
High Grade Family – Samini
Meditants (AMG Beyond Kontrol) – Medikal
Team DH – Diana Hamilton
Source: Yen