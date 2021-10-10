The 2021 edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK came off on Saturday, October 9

The event was held at the deluxe Royal Regency in the United Kingdom

Rapper Medikal, Shatta Wale, Diana Hamilton, and many others won awards

The fifth edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK came off at the plush Royal Regency in the United Kingdom, Saturday, October 9, 2021.

The event witnessed thrilling performances from notable Ghanaian artistes such as rapper Medikal, Fameye, Kweku Darlington, Kofi Jamar, Gyakie, Mzbel, and many others.

Some artistes had arrived in the UK days ahead of one of the most patronised events to prepare for the day.

GMAUK21: Full List of Winners Emerges as Shatta Wale, Medikal, Diana Hamilton Win Big Photo credit: Shatta Wale/Medikal/Diana Hamilton/GMAUK

Saturday's event was hosted by Ghana's very own Blaque Boy and Confidence Haugen. Shatta Wale, Medikal, Diana Hamilton, and several others received awards on the night.

Below is the full list of nominees and winners as reported by Zionfelix.

Lifetime Achievement Award – Ebo Taylor and Osibisa Band

UK-Based Gospel Song of the Year

‘Yesu Aye’ – Suzie Sam

‘Nhyira Mere’ – Yaw Boateng

‘Adansedie’ – Minister Kofi Nyarko *WINNER

‘Who Deserves The Crown’ – Nana Amankwah Tiah ft. Great Ampong

‘Enkaakyi’ – Akubless

‘Besuka’ – Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah

‘Hopeless Without You’ – Amanda Ofori ft. Cwesi Oteng

‘Yahweh’ – Alice Mckenzie ft. Cwesi Oteng

‘Praise My Soul’ – Naatey Engmann ft. KODA

UK-Based Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year

Drumz (Atumpan)

Ghetto Boy

Reggie N Bollie * WINNER

LippyGold Kay

Jigga-Stone

Charles Kalah

Uncovered Artiste of the Year

Tiisha

Oseikrom Sikani

Malcolm Nuna

Ohemaa Eunice

Kwame Yogot

Naana Blu

Nautyca

Emelia Brobbey

Nanky

Heartman

Mona 4Real * WINNER

Luciyar

UK-Based Highlife Song of the Year

‘Time For Adult’ – Drumz ft. Reggy Zippy

‘Vision 2020’ – Reggie N Bollie

‘Bisa Nyame’ – Davidson Band * WINNER

‘Wedding Day’ – Ohene ft. Flowking Stone

UK-Based Worship Song of the Year

‘Restoring’ – Nayaah ft. Efo Xolali

‘Cornerstone’ – Ruth Appiagyei * WINNER

‘Live Worship’ – Nana Achiaa

‘None Like You’ – Edward Amponsah

‘M’aba’ – Pastor Augustine Aboagye

Songwriter of the Year

Joe Mettle

Sarkodie

Akwaboah

Diana Hamilton

Epixode

Kofi Kinaata

Fameye *WINNER

Best Video of the Year

‘Why’ – Adina

‘Playa’ – Sefa ft. Wendy Shay

‘One Man’ – KiDi ft. Adina

‘H.I.T (Haters In Tears)’ – Wendy Shay ft. Shatta Wale

‘Adom’ – Diana Hamilton

‘Open Gate’ – Kuami Eugene

‘On the Street’ – Kweku Smoke

‘Let Me Know’ – Mr Drew

‘Fancy’ – Amaarae

‘Miracle’ – Wilmina ft. Minister Igwe *WINNER

UK-Based Best Mainstream Act of the Year

Headie One *WINNER

Suspect OTB

NSG

Eugy

Bree Runway

Abra Cadabra

Juls

Stormzy

Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist of the Year

Medikal *WINNER

Eno Barony

Kwesi Arthur

Yaw TOG

Keche

Kofi Jamar

Sarkodie

Joey B

Amerado

Strongman

Highlife Song of the Year

‘Funny Love’ – Frank Naro

‘Open Gate’ – Kuami Eugene

‘Behind The Scenes’ – Kofi Kinaata

‘Party’ – Sista Afia ft. Fameye

‘Moonlight’ – Bless

‘Sex’ – Kumi Guitar

‘Posti Me’ – Akwaboah *WINNER

‘Sankofa’ – King Jerry

‘Later’ – Mr Drew ft. Kelvyn Boy

‘Okomfuo Kwadee’ – Fameye

Hiplife Song of the Year

‘Dw3 Remix’ – Krymi & Mr Drew ft. Quamina MP, Kofi Mole, DopeNation, Bosom PYung and Fameye

‘Putuu (Pray)’ – Stonebwoy

‘This Year’ – Mr Drew ft. Medikal

‘Happy Day’ – Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene

‘Thank God’ – DopeNation ft. Kofi Kinaata

‘Long Life’ – Fameye ft. Kwesi Arthur

‘No Dulling’ – Keche ft. Kuami Eugene *WINNER

‘Yeeko’ – Okyeame Kwame ft. Kuami Eugene

Gospel Artiste of the Year

Patience Nyarko

Akesse Brempong

MOGMusic

Diana Hamilton *WINNER

Joe Mettle

Celestine Donkor

Gospel Song of the Year

‘Favour Everywhere’ – Celestine Donkor ft. Evelyn Wanjiru

‘Adom’ – Diana Hamilton *WINNER

‘Jesus’ – MOGMusic

‘Yesu Mo’ – Joe Mettle

‘Blessed’ – Akesse Brempong ft. Joe Mettle

‘Fame Sie’ – Akua Emelia ft. Francis Amo

Ghanaian Traditional/ Cultural Act

Hewale Sounds

Kwanpa

FRA!

Wiyaala *WINNER

Santrofi

Sherifa Gunu

Best Collaboration of the Year

‘No Dulling’ – Keche ft. Kuami Eugene

‘Blessed’ – Akesse Brempong ft. Joe Mettle

‘Ekorso’ – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw TOG and YPee *WINNER

‘This Year’ – Mr Drew ft. Medikal

‘La Hustle Remix’ – Medikal ft. Joey B and Criss Waddle

‘Happy Day’ – Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene

‘Sika Aba Fie’ – Kweku Darlington ft. Kweku Flick and Yaw TOG

‘Duna 3ye S3k3’ – Eazzy ft. Quamina MP

‘Sore’ – Yaw TOG ft. O’kenneth, City Boy, Reggie & Jay Bahd

‘Biibi Besi’ – Kwame Yogot ft. Kuami Eugene

UK-Based Gospel Artist of the Year

Suzie Sam

Alice Mckenzie

Yaw Boateng

Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah *WINNER

Nana Amankwah Tiah

Highlife Artiste of the Year

Akwaboah * WINNER

Fameye

Kuami Eugene

Sista Afia

Kofi Kinaata

Kumi Guitar

King Jerry

Hip Hop Song of the Year

‘Ekorso’ – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw TOG and YPee * WINNER

‘Money’ – Kweku Flick

‘La Hustle Remix’ – Medikal ft. Joey B and Criss Waddle

‘Force Dem To Play Nonsense’ – Eno Barony ft. Sister Derby and Strongman

‘Kumerica’ – YPee

‘Sore’ – Yaw TOG ft. O’kenneth, City Boy, Reggie and Jay Bahd

‘Yie Yie’ – Okese1

‘Otan Hunu’ – Dead Peepol ft. Rich Kent

‘Akobam’ – Joey B ft. Medikal and Kofi Mole

‘Goat’ – AY Poyoo

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

‘Forever’ – Samini

‘1Don’ – Shatta Wale * WINNER

‘Make Up’ – Kahpun ft. Stonebwoy

‘Gye Diee’ – Ras Kuuku ft. MOGMusic

‘1 Gad’ – Stonebwoy

‘Why’ – Adina

Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year

‘Baajo’ – Kwesi Arthur ft. Joeboy

‘Momo’ – Kelvyn Boy ft. Mugeez & Darkovibes

‘Say Cheese’ – KiDi

‘Maria’ – Camidoh

‘Later’ – Mr Drew ft. Kelvyn Boy

‘Forever’ – Gyakie * WINNER

‘Let Me Know’ – Mr Drew

‘Die 4 U’ – Cina Soul

‘Alright’ – King Promise ft. Shatta Wale

Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year

Wendy Shay

Adina

Kelvyn Boy

Camidoh

KiDi

King Promise

Mr Drew * WINNER

Darkovibes

Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year

Stonebwoy * WINNER

Epixode

Kaphun

Samini

Shatta Wale

Ras Kuuku

Larruso

Male Vocalist of the Year

KiDi * WINNER

Kobby Mantey

Mr Drew

King Promise

MOGMusic

Akwaboah

Joe Mettle

Female Vocalist of the Year

Celestine Donkor

Adina

Sista Afia

Diana Hamilton

Cina Soul * WINNER

Efe Grace

Mzvee

Best Group of the Year

DopeNation

Bethel Revival Choir

Keche * WINNER

Dead Peepol

Best Rapper

Sarkodie

Amerado

Medikal * WINNER

Kofi Jamar

Eno Barony

Strongman

Obibini

YPee

African Artist of the Year

Burna Boy

Davido

Wizkid

Master KG

Fireboy DML

Sinach

Mercy Chinwo

Judikay

Diamond Platinum * WINNER

Teni

Most Popular Song of the Year

‘Putuu (Pray)’ – Stonebwoy

‘Adom’ – Diana Hamilton

‘Ekorso’ – Kofi Jamar

‘Open Gate’ – Kuami Eugene

‘La Hustle Remix’ – Medikal ft. Joey B & Criss Waddle

‘Happy Day’ – Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene

‘Sore’ – Yaw TOG ft. O`kenneth, City Boy, Reggie & Jay Bahd

‘No Dulling’ – Keche ft. Kuami Eugene

‘Say Cheese’ – KiDi * WINNER

New Artist of the Year

Amerado

Dead Peepol

Gyakie

Kofi Jamar

Kweku Flick

Larruso

Mr Drew

Yaw TOG

Camidoh

Artist of the Year

Shatta Wale

KiDi

Diana Hamilton * WINNER

Kuami Eugene

Medikal

Sarkodie

Stonebwoy

Kofi Kinaata

UK-Based Best DJ of the Year

DJ Zel

P Montana * WINNER

DJ Fiifi

DJ Sawa

DJ Invincible

Jeremiah Asiamah

DJ Jaytee

UK-Based Uncovered Act

Kay Bryn

Eazzy

Global Boga

Ras Amankwa * WINNER

Angelina Kudolo

Jo-Z

Naomi Assani

Star Vicy

Ruvena Owusu

PendyLove

UK-Based Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year

‘Ebony’ – Danny Lampo

‘Too Bad’ – Jvmmie Jae

‘Ghana Boi (Money On My Mind)’ – Drumz

‘Yenko’ – Geo Wellington

‘Gentle O’ – Ghetto Boy * WINNER

‘Party’ – Gold Kay

‘VIP’ – Reggie N Bollie

‘Fall In Love’ – PendyLove

UK-Based Artist of the Year

Ghetto Boy

Drumz

Reggie N Bollie * WINNER

Gold Kay

Yaw Boateng

UK-Based Best Collaboration of the Year

‘Time For Adult’ – Drumz ft. Reggy Zippy

‘1990’ – Ghetto Boy ft. Fuse ODG and King Perry

‘Wedding Day’ – Ohene ft. Flowking Stone

‘Desire’ – Lippy ft. Trendz & K Hi Bangit

‘Who Deserves The Crown’ – Nana Amankwah Tiah ft. Great Ampong * WINNER

‘Yahweh’ – Alice Mckenzie ft. Cwesi Oteng

Best Ghanaian European Artist

Goon Maan – Germany

Quamy Rise-Star – Austria

Bekey Mills – Austria

Nana Fofie – Netherlands

Soulja Kelly – Ukraine

DayVybz – Germany

Frank Keys – Austria

Ogidi Brown – Italy

Producer of the Year

MOGBeatz

Kaywa

Richie Mensah

Shadrach Yawson

Yung D3mz

Adeshie Studios

Samuel Ababio

Mix Master Garzy * WINNER

Street Beatz

Willis Beatz

Instrumentalist of the Year

Dan Grahl

Emmanuel Bludo

Dominic Quarshie

Shadrack Yawson * WINNER

Nana Yaw Safo

Kuuku

Owuraku

Prince Sennah

Bright Osei

Alternative Song of the Year

‘Comot’ – Worlasi

‘Better Man’ – Trigmatic

‘The Sun God’ – Wiyaala

‘Daddy’s Little Girl’ – Adina

‘I Am Tar’ – Adomaa

‘Tired’ – Paapa Mensa

‘Mensei Da’ – Pure Akan ft. Efya

‘The Once’ – Wanlov ft. Sena

‘You Are’ – Jean Feier

‘I Should Be’ – Atongo Zimba

Most Dominant Fanbase of the Year

Shatta Movement – Shatta Wale * WINNER

BHIM Nation – Stonebwoy

Sark Nation – Sarkodie

69 Fans – Maccasio

Shay Gang – Wendy Shay

Gadam Nation – Fancy Gadam

Team Move – Kofi Kinaata

High Grade Family – Samini

Meditants (AMG Beyond Kontrol) – Medikal

Team DH – Diana Hamilton

