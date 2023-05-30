Rapper Medikal has explained he prefers to buy big cars because of his wife, actress and movie producer Fella Makafui

The rapper indicated that while he loves luxury cars, his wife mostly finds big cars comfortable and that informs his choice of cars to buy

He further detailed that even his child Island feels comfortable and enjoys riding in the big cars in his garage

These came to light when Medikal took his the seat on Wheels On YEN, YEN.com.gh's new series on celebrities' cars

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian rapper AMG Medikal, known in private life as Samuel Adu Frimpong, said that he loves luxury, which explains why he has several luxurious cars.

The rapper added that though he loves luxury cars, most of the cars in his garage are the result of his wife's taste for big luxurious cars.

Medikal explains why his wife prefers bigger cars Photo credit: @fellamakafui @amgmedikal

Source: Instagram

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the Omo Ada hitmaker said that he has always been a car lover. He noted that in his early days, he fantasised about owning some luxurious car brands and he is happy to be able to afford them eventually.

Medikal explains why he has BMW, Range Rover and other luxurious cars

The award-winning rapper explained why he has big cars in his garage, saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"My wife and child love all my cars. For my wife, she loves big cars. She loves big cars like the Benz, Range Rover and others".

The rapper, who has flaunted his beautiful relationship with his daughter, Island on some occasions, added that being a fan of cars, he cannot talk about having a specific car in mind now as his dream car.

He indicated that he had liked Benz at a point and had managed to buy it. He had the same interest in a Range Rover and got that too, making him indecisive about which cars he wants most at the moment.

Fella Makafui flaunts driving skills in a Corvette in Video

Medikal talks about his dream car

Medikal also responded to a question about his dream car by saying:

"I used to fantasise about Benz till I got it. I wanted to get a Benz and I did. At a point, I wanted a BMW and I got that too. It just keeps changing, so if you ask me right now, I might mention a car, but it might change".

What is Wheels On YEN?

Wheels On YEN is the latest editorial project from YEN.com.gh dedicated to Ghanaian celebrities' lifestyles.

Centred around cars (vehicles), Wheels On YEN gives celebrities the opportunity to share their preferences in cars and reasons for choosing what they drive.

Medikal lists all the cars in his garage

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that, according to Medikal, he has four automobiles in his garage at the moment and he actively chose to own them since doing so enhanced his brand.

He mentioned that he keeps a Benz, Range Rover and other branded vehicles that he has always admired in his garage to help him move around.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh