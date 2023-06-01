Generous Ghanaian businessman David Boahene, popularly known as AMG Dueces, shared why he loves anything Mercedes

AMG Deuces said that although he has always wanted to own a Mercedes, that was not the first car he bought

The brand influencer revealed that he believes in building life steadily and authentically

He revealed this on Wheels On YEN, YEN.com.gh's new series on celebrities' cars

Inna Real Life founder David Boahene, AMG Deuces, is known for his philanthropic work, especially on social media.

As one of Ghana's young influential people, AMG Deuces is a role model for many young men and women.

He has shared his love and passion for luxury cars with Wheels On YEN.

According to the philanthropist, his favourite car model is a Mercedes Benz, which also happens to be the only car he owns.

AMG Deuces' first Benz cost GH¢230k

"I got my first Merc for GH¢230,000. It is a Mercedes Benz C300. I love just love a Mercedes Benz. It has this kind of vibe. The vibe you get when driving a Benz differs from other cars."

What is Wheels On YEN?

Wheels On YEN is the latest editorial project from YEN.com.gh dedicated to the lifestyles of Ghanaian celebrities.

Centred around cars (vehicles), Wheels On YEN allows celebrities to share their preferences in cars and reasons for choosing what they drive.

We aim to bridge the gap between Ghana's favourite celebrities and their followers by offering the fans a way to experience celebrities' softer sides.

