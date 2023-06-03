Funny Face's baby mama Vanessa Nicole in a video, was spotted rocking a thick tattoo on her thigh

In the video, the beautiful mother of three wore tight shorts that highlighted her beautiful figure

The shorts revealed what looked like a black star on her thigh, a tattoo which has rarely been seen by the general public

Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of popular comedian Funny Face, in a video, was spotted proudly displaying a tattoo on her thigh. The video captured Vanessa wearing tight shorts that accentuated her beautiful figure, revealing a black star tattoo on her thigh. While the tattoo may not be new, it has garnered attention as it is rarely seen by the general public.

Vanessa, a mother of three, has previously expressed her love for tattoos and has multiple designs inked on her body. However, most of her tattoos, including the ones on her hands, have been more visible to the public eye.

The black star tattoo adds an element of intrigue to Vanessa's already stunning appearance. Although the meaning behind the tattoo is undisclosed, many have shown interest in the meaning behind the artwork.

The video showcasing Vanessa's thigh tattoo has quickly gained traction on social media.

Vanessa Nicole has become the talk of town in recent weeks

Vanessa Nicole, who is the ex-girlfriend of Funny Face, has been making headlines in recent weeks due to her expressed interest in reconciling with Funny Face. The news of their potential reunion has sparked widespread interest and discussion among fans and followers.

Vanessa and Funny Face's relationship has been a subject of public attention, with their ups and downs documented in the media. However, Vanessa's recent statement about wanting to mend their differences has taken many by surprise.

Vanessa Nicole shoots skit

In another story, Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of popular Ghanaian comedian Funny Face, recently starred in a skit that caught significant attention.

The talented mother of Funny Face's children impressed viewers with her acting skills in the short film.

The skit revolved around a young man's attempt to win over Vanessa Nicole by using his boss's vehicle. However, his plan takes an unexpected turn when he is caught in the act.

Source: YEN.com.gh