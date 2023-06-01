Comedian Funny Face, in a video he shared on his Facebook page, looked happy and healthy as he went about his brand ambassadorial duties for Dano Milk

Popular Ghanaian comedian Funny Face, in a video posted on his Facebook page, appeared cheerful and in good health as he carried out his duties as a brand ambassador for Dano Milk.

The comedic actor, who had previously faced mental health challenges, stemming from his relationship with his children's mother, seemed to have regained his former vitality, much to the delight of his fans.

Funny Face's video showcased his infectious joy as he embraced his role as the face of Dano Milk. His radiant smile and enthusiastic demeanour demonstrated his genuine enthusiasm for the brand. It was evident that he had overcome his personal struggles and was now back in his element, entertaining his followers with his trademark humour.

The post garnered a significant response from Funny Face's dedicated fan base. Admirers flooded the comment section with messages of support and elation, expressing their happiness at witnessing the actor's positive transformation. Many were relieved to see him in high spirits and enjoying life once again.

Funny Face makes his fans happy

YEN.com.gh compiled a few touching comments from fans of the famed comedian.

Thelma Martey said:

Enjoy your day! Opete one we love you

Bright Makafui Amemado wrote:

What God cannot do does not exist

Clarice Nakour commented:

Opete one, by now Opetewa is bleeding. We thank God for seeing you through.

Sumsum Ahuofe advised Funny Face to take his baby mama back

In another story, actor Sumsum Ahuofe advised comedian Funny Face to reconcile with his ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Vanessa Nicole.

According to the actor, relationships and marriages are challenging and have their fair share of ups and downs.

Vanessa Nicole had recently expressed her desire to reunite with Funny Face for the sake of their children's well-being.

Source: YEN.com.gh