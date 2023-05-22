Funny Face's baby mama Vanessa Nicole has revealed that she would want to return to the actor

Vanessa disclosed in an interview with Kwaku Manu that she is now mature and would not hesitate to reunite with him if the opportunity presents itself

According to her, she is partly to blame for the troubles that led to the breakup, with whom she has three children

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Vanessa Nicole, the ex-lover of Ghanaian comedian and actor Funny Face, known in private life as Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, has revealed her readiness to make up with the comedian.

In an interview with Kumawood actor and YouTuber Kwaku Manu, Vanessa indicated that she would not hesitate to go back to the actor if he gives her the chance.

Photo credit: @vanessa_nicole

Source: Instagram

According to her, she cannot decide for Funny Face, but if he calls for her to bring their children for a visit, she would not think twice about it. She added that she would gladly spend any amount of time the children will stay in their father's home with them.

On rekindling their love affair, Vanessa stated that the comic actor is older than her, and that makes him the best person to decide whether he would want to be in a relationship with her again or not.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"A woman cannot marry a man, it is a man who marries a woman, so whether we end up together or not, it is his decision to make," she said.

Vanessa believes Funny Face would never harm her

During Funny Face's relationship saga with Vanessa, he was deemed dangerous and mentally unstable and ended up in a psychiatric hospital. He even took a break from comedy and only returned to the stage in October 2022.

However, Vanessa believes he would never harm her if she ends up together again.

Continuing, the mother of three told Kwaku Manu that if Funny Face wanted to harm her, it should have happened long ago.

Nana Yaw would never harm me if I were to live with him, I am not afraid of him. If Nana Yaw was going to harm me, he would have done that when we were together, Vanessa said.

Watch the video of Funny Face's ex-lover Vanessa below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Funny Face's ex-lover Vanessa's video

Some Ghanaians reacted negatively to Vanessa's claims that she would want to return to Funny Face and advised Funny Face to stay away from her but stay in the lives of his children

Trust shantella commented:

I have a child too, but will never advise Funnyface to go back. The embarrassment was too much at the time for Funnyface

pave way commented:

for the greater good, they don't need each other. it'll cause more harm than good. Both should stay in their lane, but Funny Face should come into the lives of the kids❤

Newlove Jnr12 commented:

If they didn't see you Suffering, they want you back, guy's be careful

Funny Face chooses character over curves and looks

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Funny Face had claimed to have changed his mind about his previous preference for curvy, attractive ladies.

He claimed to have come to the realization that a person's value might sometimes outweigh their appearance.

He continued by saying that he hasn't given up on relationships and that he wants to get married once more, provided he finds someone with a similar spirit.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh