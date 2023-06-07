Hajia Bintu: TikTok Celebrity Flaunts Heavy Hips As She Dances To "Terminator" In Bedroom Video, Fans Drool
- Ghanaian TikTok star Hajia Bintu has shown off her new look and famous figure in a dancing TikTok video
- The entertainer captured herself adorned in a colourful dress as she jammed to the song Terminator by Ghanaian singer King Promise
- Her video raked in over 64,000 views and more than 121 comments from netizens, with many adoring her
Ghanaian TikTok personality Hajia Bintu, real name Naomi Asiamah, celebrated her new look and curvy figure in a video where she danced in a colourful outfit.
The much-talked-about entertainer posted the clip on TikTok, where she is seen grooving to Terminator, a song by acclaimed Ghanaian singer King Promise.
Hajia Bintu whines her waist
The captivating video shows her attractive figure in the costume as she whined her waist to the upbeat song.
Some fans noticed that the TikTok star was rocking a new look as her hair was cut and looked cute.
The clip had received over 64,000 views and more than 121 comments from online users at the time of this publication. Many have since been heaping compliments on her.
Watch the video below:
Reaction to the video of Hajia Bintu
Some fans loved her new look.
Bismark from Belguim stated:
Give it to them. I live your new look.
Hajia Bintu flaunts belly piercing
Relatedly, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Hajia Bintu flaunted her famed physique to the world, and the steamy video had her social media followers drooling.
In the clip, the socialite wore an alluring garment that showed off her belly piercing and highlighted her assets.
Hajia Bintu wore lengthy black hair extensions that accentuated her stunning personality.
Source: YEN.com.gh