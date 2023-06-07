Ghanaian TikTok star Hajia Bintu has shown off her new look and famous figure in a dancing TikTok video

The entertainer captured herself adorned in a colourful dress as she jammed to the song Terminator by Ghanaian singer King Promise

Her video raked in over 64,000 views and more than 121 comments from netizens, with many adoring her

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian TikTok personality Hajia Bintu, real name Naomi Asiamah, celebrated her new look and curvy figure in a video where she danced in a colourful outfit.

The much-talked-about entertainer posted the clip on TikTok, where she is seen grooving to Terminator, a song by acclaimed Ghanaian singer King Promise.

Hajia Bintu whines her waist

The captivating video shows her attractive figure in the costume as she whined her waist to the upbeat song.

Hajia Bintu flaunts her hips as she dances to "Terminator" in bedroom video. Photo credit: bintu_hajia/bintu_hajia (Instagram).

Source: TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Some fans noticed that the TikTok star was rocking a new look as her hair was cut and looked cute.

The clip had received over 64,000 views and more than 121 comments from online users at the time of this publication. Many have since been heaping compliments on her.

Watch the video below:

Reaction to the video of Hajia Bintu

Some fans loved her new look.

Bismark from Belguim stated:

Give it to them. I live your new look.

Felicia said:

You try sha. Sending love ❤️❤️.

Becky Weah posted:

Beautiful .

Efya commented:

U killed it .

Da Rock407 reacted:

What happened to her hair.

Phillybrowns mentioned:

You nailed it.

Queen Vicky asked:

Hey Bintu, can I be your friend?

Destiny Child said:

Lovely .

Nyimba Sammy commented:

My world you do all.

@ dollar ~girl Newman stated:

My love.

Shizzle berry commented:

My baby, I will like to visit you one day.

THE CRENT said:

I love the new look.

BINTU _HAJIA · Creator said:

Thank you, boo

Ama Gaza mentioned:

Another level of beauty, give them.

Lady Gaga said:

I coming home to learn it ooo.

Esther tweneboa said:

You are the best.

Lavishhh. KAYLA gushed:

I love your smile.

Tumukunde leticia asked:

Y dd you cut your hair?

Queen Rutty gushed:

You look pretty with short hair.

NanaAma cute drooled:

Please, where can I get the do as I say please?

Lifestyle commented:

You look stunning .

Bra Emma said:

That boldest moment you made to cut your hair says it all. No time to stress

Hajia Bintu flaunts belly piercing

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Hajia Bintu flaunted her famed physique to the world, and the steamy video had her social media followers drooling.

In the clip, the socialite wore an alluring garment that showed off her belly piercing and highlighted her assets.

Hajia Bintu wore lengthy black hair extensions that accentuated her stunning personality.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh