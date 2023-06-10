Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah joined Majid Michel and other stars for the private screening of Ghana's first telenovela, Strange World

The fashion model and ambassador looked ethereal in a form-fitting African print dress and high heels

The fashionista begged the bloggers not to take photos and videos of herself because she wasn't wearing makeup.

Ghanaian actress Martha Ankobiah was among the A-lister celebrities at the private premiere of Ghana's first telenovela series, Strange World.

The serial entrepreneur famously known for rocking African print dresses stepped out in style for the red carpet event.

Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah slays in African print. Photo credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

She flaunted her curvy figure in a knee-level skintight dress and rocked a stunning African braids hairstyle.

Martha Ankomah completed her look with black stilettos that matched perfectly with her designer bag.

Some social media users have commented on a video of Martha Ankobiah at the telenovela premiere

YEN.com.gh has compiled some social media reactions below;

champion stated:

Her beauty don vanish

Obed Hope stated:

Eeii Martha and church programs…anyways, she’s beautiful, thou

a.n.a_a.n.n__ stated:

She still beautiful without makeup

ama_agyeiwaa89 stated:

Martha should go back to acting. I miss seeing her on the screen

adom_cutie stated:

Her beauty alone, I love her so much I want to meet her one day. She’s my role model

Ehwura stated:

My all-time favourite role model ❤️. It’s all about God

Kwasi Fosu stated:

There is beauty in decency. ❤️

shegodfocus2 stated:

Natural beauty

mandynanaachiaa__ stated:

Martha always looks decent and beautiful. Awuraba

Legend Black stated:

God doesn’t like nice things, herh @marthaankomah, so you won’t do makeup ?

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian Actress Jackie Appiah Looks Gorgeous In A Red Wrap Dress And Flawless Smokey Eye Makeup Look

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the exquisite makeup worn by Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has captivated the hearts of social media users.

In a red wrap dress and gorgeous black turban for her makeup application, the 39-year-old exudes effortless chic.

Ghanaian celebrities like Gloria Sarfo have responded to Jackie Appiah's makeup video.

Source: YEN.com.gh