Actress Queen Paticia flaunted her massive bust while dancing in several videos on her fun-filled Instagram account

In the clips, the actress showed off her lovely dance routines while showing off her charming form

Queen Paticia's fans, particularly her male audience, flocked to the comments sections of her videos to adore her

Ghanaian actress, model and video vixen, Queen Paticia, known in real life as Millicent Paticia Amoah, turned heads with her dance videos on her Instagram account.

The endowed woman with a large bust rose to prominence after taking part in Okyeame Kwame's #Yeekoo challenge in early January 2021.

Queen Paticia also made headlines when she claimed some time ago that almost all of the 150 men who crossed her path were attracted to her massive bust. She's exhibited her dance talents in videos seen by YEN.com.gh.

Queen Paticia grooves to "E Choke" in videos.

Source: Instagram

In one of the clips, she dances to E choke by Ghanaian singer Sefa featuring Mr Drew. The entertainer displayed her alluring dance moves as she bravely flaunted her chest in the footage.

Elsewhere on her Instagram account, where she posted other dancing videos, Queen Paticia brought joy to her audience with her groovy moves.

Watch one of videos below:

Men gush over Queen Paticia

Netizens drooled and heaped compliments on her.

Cityob asked:

I beg na wehere are you?

Dawit7033 commented:

Lovely dance, I like it.

Harjeevan2021 reacted:

Awesome lovely.

official_kanusamuel asked:

Isn't that heavy on you?

Mikefi87 commented:

I love you so much. Good dancer.

Devendrapandey181 said:

Nice.

Bismark.owusu.7773 posted:

You are so sweet ooooo.

TikTok star Queen Paticia dazzles the Internet

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Queen Paticia was spotted dancing to a popular Ghanaian tune in a video.

YEN.com discovered the video where the pretty young lady can be seen dancing to Dada Damoase, a viral smash song by Coded of 4x4 fame.

Paticia was spotted standing before what appeared to be her residence, beaming with delight as she joined the viral craze.

Pretty lady with heavy "Chest" challenges Pamela Watara

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a lovely lady showed off her enormous "chest" in a form-fitting costume as she confidently danced to the "Wahala Beat" in a video that turned heads.

The young dancer embraced her body and didn't shy away from showing it in the outfit.

Her outfit covered her entire body, and she finished the appearance with huge earrings and a minimal make

