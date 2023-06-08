Kumawood actor Oboy Siki alleged that Agya Koo used his political affiliations to help build his mansion

Oboy Siki also revealed why Agya Koo's house has many interesting parts

He blamed producers, marketers and promoters for sidelining Agya Koo and causing him to spend several years building his house

Ghanaian actor Nana Kofi Agyemang, known as Oboy Siki, has questioned his colleague Agya Koo Adu about the source of funding for the top actor's mansion.

According to Oboy Siki, Agya Koo could not have afforded to build such a massive house on what he said was the Kumawood star's GH¢5,000 acting fee.

He added that Agya Koo could only make headway on his building project after he joined and publicly endorsed the ruling government, New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to Oboy Siki, Agya Koo was sidelined by Ghanaian movie producers at the time he started putting up his building years ago and could not earn money to complete it.

He claimed that things became tough for his friend before NPP saved him. Oboy Siki told Poleeno Multimedia,

In 2016, when Agya realised that things were not going on well for him, he went for endorsement for the NPP. That was where he got a lump sum. And so I want to explain to Ghanaians that money from acting can build houses but not magnificent ones. And so any actor with a big house is lying if they say the money is from the movie industry.

He added that Agya Koo has another building project still in progress.

Ghanaians react to Oboy Siki's claim that Agya Koo built his mansion from NPP money

Ghanaians have been sharing their views on the matter, with some saying that Oboy Siki is telling the truth about the source of funds for Agya Koo's mansion. But others think he is jealous of Agya Koo because he does not have a house like his colleague.

Kojo Boakye commented:

It didn't take him overnight to put up that beautiful structure. 16yrs is quite very long to make that possible.

Empire TV gh commented:

This man is bitter because he didn't use his money wisely

Jerry Thompson commented:

All that Oboy saying is 100% true about Agya Koo building. People it's true he got the money from NPP to finish it but they're afraid to say it. So Oboy Siki is saying the truth.

Agya Koo reveals he used 16 years to build his magnificent mansion

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported how many years Agya Koo used to build his house.

The veteran actor shared that it took him sixteen years to build his mansion, which he dedicated to his daughter on his 54th birthday.

Many have congratulated the Kumwood actor after the video and photos of the luxury edifice went viral online.

