Kumawood actor Lil Win, in a video, has made several revelations about the movie industry after the official opening of veteran actor Agya Koo’s mansion

The comic actor detailed the struggles movie producers encounter when looking for houses for their movies

Some Ghanaians who reacted to Lil Win’s video opined that he was indirectly congratulating Agya Koo for his new achievement

Ghanaian actor Lil Win known, privately as Kwadwo Nkansah, has commented on the difficulties in securing a beautiful house or a mansion for movies as a Kumawood actor.

Lil Win made these claims after the grand opening of ace actor Agya Koo’s mansion, which some of his colleague Kumawood actors graced.

Lil Win (Left) Agya Koo's mansion (middle) Agya Koo (Right) Photo credit: @real_agya_koo @officiallilwin

Lil Win, in a TikTok live video which has been shared across social media by his followers, detailed that it is not easy to find a befitting home for a scripted movie, especially a mansion.

Lil Win noted that when Kumawood actors request spaces for their movies, they are turned down, which affects the progress and quality of their movies in the long run. He added that as a result of these difficulties, the actors mostly resort to edited scenes that do not always turn out well.

The successful actor and founder of Great Minds School recounted that there was an instance a while ago where an aviation company charged thousands of dollars to have actors on board their flight for a quick movie shoot, upon several pleas, but they were eventually turned down.

"The reason why Kumawood is not doing well is because of the attitude of some Ghanaians. When you want to find a home for a movie, they will turn you down. We agreed to pay an aviation company about $2000 for a quick shoot on their flight aft, but they did not move the plane. We had to edit it, and the edit did not turn out so well," Lil Win said.

Watch the video of Lil Win talking about houses for movies after Agya Koo's mansion unveiling below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Lil Win's video

Some netizens who reacted to Lil Win’s video, after Agya Koo’s mansion unveiling, praised him, suggesting that this was his way of eulogising the successful actor and his latest achievement.

Agyengo commented:

Congratulating the legend in a nice way, he made many examples, so in short, if people in the creative industry do something like this, it will help movies producers and directors get better locations and buildings for their money without any paying of fee

Agyengo production said:

He was talking about how Agya Koo mansion can be used for movies without them paying any fee rather than going to pay money to other people for their building so he was congratulating him indirectly. Kudos kwadwo nkansah, more

Addo Christian wrote:

Weezy, I agree with you but don’t forget that Ghana is not having its own Airline oo

PRINCE ADUSE-POKU added:

He’s spitting fact and wisdom ❤❤

