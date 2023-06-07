Sumsum Ahuofe, in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, revealed that Kumawood actor Agya Koo was earning GH¢60,000 per week in his prime

According to the actor, Agya Koo was charging GH¢6000 per movie and was shooting about 10 movies per week

Susum lashed out at folks saying the actor's recent mansion was built with the help of political affiliation

Popular Ghanaian actor Sumsum Ahuofe in a recent interview with Poleeno Multimedia made a revelation about the earnings of Kumawood actor Agya Koo during his prime. Sumsum Ahuofe disclosed that Agya Koo used to earn an impressive GH¢60,000 every week.

During the interview, Ahuofe shed light on Agya Koo's remuneration structure, stating that the actor charged GH¢6000 for each movie he starred in. Incredibly, Agya Koo was shooting approximately 10 movies per week, which resulted in his substantial weekly income. These numbers are a testament to the actor's popularity and demand within the Kumawood film industry.

However, Sumsum Ahuofe expressed his frustration towards individuals who attributed Agya Koo's recent mansion to his political affiliations. Ahuofe strongly denounced such claims, asserting that the actor's success and wealth were purely the results of his talent and hard work. He emphasised that Agya Koo had dedicated years to honing his acting skills and building his career from scratch.

Sumsum Ahuofe's revelation regarding Agya Koo's past earnings has shed light on the significant financial rewards that successful actors can enjoy in the Ghanaian film industry. Many folks were impressed by his assertion.

Susum Ahuofe sparks reactions

otchere Darko Henry 3 commented:

sunsum is right. Agya Koo made Ghanaian movie interesting

Doctor Papi wrote:

At least they are not giving it to Tracey Boakye , Mzbel or Dumelo Agya Koo deserves it!!

King reacted:

he use to live at star junction..alhaji tabora .... agya was rich way back ...

Agya Koo says he used 16 years to build his mansion

In a related story, Agya Koo unveiled his grand mansion in celebration of his 54th birthday, revealing that it took him 16 years to complete it.

The actor shared the story behind the beautiful edifice, stating that it took a lot of sweat and tears to achieve his dream home.

Videos of the grand mansion went viral on social media, and numerous fans and well-wishers congratulated the actor on his accomplishment.

