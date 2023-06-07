Agya Koo's daughter Brago says she will be living in her father's mansion with him alone

In a short interview on YouTube Brago, Agya Koo's beautiful 15-year-old daughter, happily stated that she would stay in her father's newly built home with him.

The legendary actor unveiled his newly built mansion at Kwadaso Denkyemuoso on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Agya Koo's daughter talks about her favourite movie of her dad Photo credit: @hottrendzgh

Being the daughter of the cherished and successful Kumawood star, known as one of the pioneers who saved the Ghana movie industry, Brago detailed in the YouTube video that her favourite movie of her father was "Agya Koo Bank Manager," a movie starring Nana Ama McBrown.

Watch the video of Agya Koo's daughter talking about her father's mansion and her favourite movie below:

Agya Koo talks about Brago and the story behind her name

Brago, the actor's only child to live in his new mansion, has a special place in her father's heart. During the unveiling of Agya Koo's mansion, he revealed that he had named his second daughter Brago after his late mother.

While hugging her in joy and pride, Agya Koo confirmed that Brago would be the one he would be living with.

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Agya Koo's daughter talking about her father

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Brago's video, admiring her beauty and praising her father for his efforts and beautiful house

Princess commented:

And he doesn't make noise and brag like some of them. Wow!

Matthew Amankwah commented:

His daughters and sons are really beautiful ✌️✌️✌️✌️

Owusu Adjei nyarko commented:

He needs people to work in this house

Tomodachi Homes Ghana commented:

Nyame Nhyria nu bebree, he hass paid his dues in GHA entertainment industry.

Lil Win indirectly congratulates Agya Koo after unveiling his mansion

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that following the official unveiling of seasoned actor Agya Koo's residence, Kumawood star Lil Win revealed various factors concerning Kumawood in a video.

The humorous actor described the difficulties faced by moviemakers when looking for homes for their films. In response to Lil Win's video, some Ghanaians felt that he was subtly praising Agya Koo for his new achievement.

