Kumawood actor, Okomfo Kolegae, has laid to rest his late wife on Saturday [today], December 17, 2022

Entertainers in the Kumawood movie scene, including Nana Ama McBrown, Agya Koo, Dr Likee, and others were present to commiserate with him

Heartbreaking visuals from the funeral online capture the moment the widow broke down in tears

Kumawood actor Okomfo Kolegae, born Collins Oteng, has laid to rest his late wife on Saturday [today], December 17, 2022.

The ceremony happened at her hometown of the deceased in Tabere School park in the Ashanti Region, where entertainers in the Kumawood movie scene gathered to mourn the late Millicent Oteng.

The actress Nana Ama McBrown, the veteran actor Agya Koo, the actor Dr Likee, the actor Bill Asamoah, the actor Big Akwes, the actor Papa Kumasi, the actress Christiana Awuni, the actor Wayoosi, the actor Salinko, the movie producer/director Jackson Bentum, Wayoosi, and many others were present to mourn with their colleague actor.

Heartbreaking visuals from the funeral online capture the moment the widow broke down in tears. The news of Milicent's demise emerged on November 20, 2022, with reports saying she lost her life and that of her unborn baby during delivery.

Below are videos capturing Kumawood stars and sad moments at the funeral.

1. Actress Nana Ama McBrown and Christiana Awuni mourn with actor Okomfo Kolegae:

2. The veteran actor Agya Koo, the actor Dr Likee, and other stars present to mourn with the colleague actor, Okomfo Kolegae:

2. Picture of the moment Okomfo Kolegae broke down in tears:

