Ghanaian lawyer and son of Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Kennedy Osei ESQ celebrated Father's Day with a memorable video

The video showed how his twin girls had grown over the years and special family moments

Many people were left in awe as they saw the little girls speak for the first time, and they wished the Ghanaian lawyer a happy Father's Day in the comment section

Despite Media General Manager, Kennedy A. Osei ESQ, celebrated Father's Day by sharing memorable family moments with his twin girls and his ever-gorgeous wife Tracy A. Osei.

Kennedy Osei and his wife Tracy Osei and their adorable twin girls. Image Credit: @_kennedyosei

Kennedy Osei marks Father's Day with adorable family video

In the video, Ghanaian lawyer, Kennedy Osei shared how his twin girls had grown since birth.

The video showed details of the girls when they were babies, when they learnt to walk without assistance, and birthday celebrations. It also contained other lovely family moments, and the little girls ended the video by wishing their dad a Happy Father's Day.

Captioning the post on his Instagram feed, he thanked his wife, Tracy A. Osei, for making him a father by blessing their home with twin girls. He wrote:

Below is a video of Kennedy Osei's beautiful family as they marked Father's Day.

Ghanaians admire how Kennedy Osei's twins have grown

Many people were left in awe, after watching the video, as they heard the beautiful little girls speak for the first time.

Others also hinted that they've not seen them in a long time and how they've grown beautifully.

Below are selected comments from the comment section of the post.

rajalee said:

They’re talkinggg! miss themmm! Happy Father’s Day Ken!❤️

__mayfeast__ said:

Awwn soo adorable They resemble their mum❤️

rlartey55 stated:

Woow the girls are growing beautifully. Happy father's day daddy ❤️

maameamoako commented:

Agh they’ve grown so quick ooo

klodias_ said:

Soo heartwarming ❤️ Happy Father’s Day Kenny. @_kennedyosei

fearless_hanie stated:

So cute . May God watch over them. Amen

ghanafuo_ho_nsem2 remarked:

Priceless moment ❤️❤️❤️

kukks_p stated:

Woaww....beautiful Daddy's girls @aprilsveriown great job Obaabpa

