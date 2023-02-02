Video of Saahene Osei and Kennedy Osei arriving at their father's birthday celebrations has sparked massive reactions on social media

The brothers were spotted arriving in style in a black Maybach as they flaunted the interior of the car in a viral video

Ghanaians on social media have gushed over the exquisiteness of the plush car in the video

General Manager of Despite Media Kennedy Osei ESQ and his fashion icon younger brother Saahene Osei arrived at their father's 61st birthday celebrations exquisitely.

Kennedy Osei and Saahene Osei arrive at their dad's birthday celebrations. Photo Source: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

They were spotted arriving in a black Maybach as Kennedy was captured driving the car, while Saahene was seated comfortably in the passenger's seat beside his lawyer brother.

The luxury car had an orange interior that made its stylishness and lavishness stand out.

Many Ghanaians have gushed over how beautiful the car looked as they dream of driving it, while others also hail Despite for giving his children a comfortable life.

Watch Kennedy Osei and Saahene Osei arriving at their dad's birthday celebrations in the video below.

Ghanaians gush over the luxury car as they show their admiration for the lavish lifestyle of Despite's sons

phacelord stated:

hmm life, it's never too late tho

real_elvee remarked:

So, the money which we are going to IMF for, can’t they just lend it to us? We are all in it together oooo or they have left us behind

skillionzdj stated:

Why is this guy driving my car?

ohenekwesi_ opined:

Eiii car no mu as3 UTV studio… Orange

joey_waco said:

The car already has a rear camera inside. Whose daddy is telling him how to park?

dessy_ruud stated:

My love for Maybach

ikonshepherd opined:

Sika kasa o ohia ny3 koom

u_n_r_u_l_y_8990 remarked:

Umm Maybach ooh chale

barimashitogh commented:

Money is good oo

nana_abena_afriyie7 said:

Eii nkrofo papa ab)bra ooo

Despite getting emotional on his 61st birthday as friends and family sing for him

Osei Kwame Despite was pleased as his friends and family sang the 'Happy Birthday' themed song for him as he marked 61 years on February 2, 2023.

He was surrounded by loved ones as they assembled at his business partner's plush mansion, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpond.

The video has melted the hearts of Ghanaians as they shower him with birthday blessings.

