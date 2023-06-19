English Premier League side West Ham United shared a video of their team celebrating their UEFA Europa Conference League win

Ghanaian music star Black Sherif's Konongo Zongo was playing in the background of the celebratory footage

Many Ghanaians were excited to see the young musician's song being used on such a big platform

West Ham United, an English Premier League club, recently delighted Ghanaians by sharing a video of their team celebrating their victory in the UEFA Europa Conference League. The footage was posted on the club's official TikTok page and gained significant attention from Ghanaians because of the soundtrack.

West Ham United players celebrating (L & R) Back Sherif (M) Photo Source: westham

Source: TikTok

Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif's popular track Konongo Zongo was the soundtrack used in the celebratory scenes. This unexpected collaboration between the English football club and the Ghanaian artiste sparked excitement among Ghanaians.

The video showed the jubilant West Ham players basking in the glory of their triumph. With lively music filling the air, the footage captured the joy of the unprecedented win.

The decision to feature Black Sherif's music in the video pleasantly surprised social media users, especially those from Ghana. Seeing a talented Ghanaian artist being promoted and having his music showcased on such a grand platform brought immense pride to Ghanaians. Black Sherif is revered for his incredible artistry.

Ghanaians express excitement at seeing Black Sherif thrive

Ghanaians took to the comment section of the TikTok video to share their excitement at seeing Black Sherif being promoted on an international platform.

Take it Personal wrote:

am supporting West Ham United next season Ghana to the world

Prince Toosweet reacted:

Ghanaians now supporting Westham hope you sign a Ghanaian player next season

Bonnet Girl wrote:

Ghanaians kicking their feet right now what an iconic moment for them Awwn I’m so happy for them ❤️

Black Sherif's music video

In another story, Ghanaian hip-hop artiste Black Sherif released the official video for his song Oil In My Head, which garnered significant reactions online.

The artiste stunned his fans with the impeccable artistry displayed in the video, which captured various moments that aligned perfectly with the lyrics of the music.

Several netizens shared their thoughts on the video, with many praising his exceptional talent and the high quality of the visuals.

Source: YEN.com.gh