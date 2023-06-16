Ghanaian hip-hop artiste Black Sherif has released the official video for his Oil In My Head song, garnering reactions online

The artiste stunned his fans with perfect art signs in the video, capturing several moments that align with the lines in the music

Some netizens have shared their thoughts on the video, with many praising his talent and the video's quality

Ghanaian hip-hop artiste Black Sherif, known privately as Mohammed Ismail Sharrif, has shared the official video for his Oil In My Head song.

The scenes in the video have stirred conversations, with his fans applauding him for creating a masterpiece.

In the official music video shared on his official YouTube account, the Kweku The Traveller hitmaker stunned in different outfits, seated in a chair at some point, getting his hair braided with oil smears.

The award-winning artiste, who has stunned Ghanaians with his performance on several shows, narrated the story behind his song in the video.

Blacko showed moments capturing his younger self, when he started music, the stages he crossed, and his recent emergence as the Artiste of the Year at Ghana's prestigious Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The successful singer and hitmaker's video captured moments where he was elevated in the skies, depicting his rise from grass to grace. The artistic nature of the video proves that Blacko is honing his craft and has a lot of surprises for Ghanaians and his fans.

Watch Black Sherif's Oil In My Head music video below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Blacko's Oil In My Head official video

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Black Sherif's video, praising him for his brilliant interpretation of the song and for telling an incredible and inspiring story.

@gideonatter6206 commented:

When Blacko said:" Victory is coming, and no one can stop me " I felt it ❤❤❤ # Black Sheriff To The World ....

@tukiebeatz commented:

Black Sherif is Always Special, keep Taking Ghana To the Global , Africa is proud of you

@hellovybes commented:

One of the timeless tune from Oil in my head…..May God protect Blacko for Ghana-Africa ❤❤❤❤

@_musicarena commented:

Just Imagine the creativity in this Video , Blacko reigns forever ❤️

