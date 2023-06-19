Actor Lil Win in a video attended an event with King Promise and impressed the musician with his Terminator dance moves

Lil Win did an interesting rendition of the Terminator dance, which got King Promise watching in fascination

Terminator, which is one of King Promise's biggest songs currently, has been trending, with many Ghanaians participating in its dance challenge

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actor Lil Win alongside popular musician King Promise attended an event together over the weekend. The actor surprised the audience with his incredible dance moves as he did a rendition of the Terminator dance.

Ghanaian actor Lil Win dancing with King Promise. Photo Source: king promise

Source: TikTok

King Promise was thoroughly impressed by Lil Win's performance. So much that he shared a video of the moment on his TikTok page.

The Terminator dance has become a major trend in Ghana, thanks to King Promise's hit song. The track has received immense love and attention from Ghanaians, who have enthusiastically participated in its dance challenge. Lil Win's dance has added an exciting twist to the ongoing trend.

During the event, Lil Win took over the stage with his infectious energy and showed off his impressive dance skills. The crowd erupted in cheers and applause as he flawlessly executed the Terminator dance. King Promise, who was also present, could not help but watch in fascination as Lil Win effortlessly nailed the iconic dance moves.

Lil Win awes netizens with his talent

Social media users were impressed with Lil Win's dance moves and praised the multi-talented star.

user16779333895 wrote:

One person knows how to act, how to sing and at the same time, how to dance. Great talent!

The truth commented:

One thing I noticed from Lil Win is, he's so excited anytime he sees any musician. Recalled the one he met Kofi Kinaata. That's RESPECT

Miss Ham reacted:

He still found a way to beat the musician. Awwn darling two

Lil Win fawns over Sandra Ababio

In another story, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win gushed over actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio when they met on United Showbiz.

The duo, rumoured to be lovers before Lil Win married his wife in 2022, appeared on the program on Saturday, June 17.

Netizens reacted to the pair lavishing smiles on one another when their video, seen many times, emerged online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh