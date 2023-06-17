Black Sherif released visuals for his hit tune Oil In My Head on June 16, 3023, and a behind the scenes footage has also surfaced

The behind-the-scenes video showed how Blacko was suspended in the sky with a harness

Many people marvelled at the complex nature of the video and the amount of work that went into it

Popular Ghanaian music star Black Sherif recently dropped the highly anticipated visuals for his hit track Oil In My Head. The release of the music video has excited many fans who were impressed by its rich visuals.

Adding to the excitement, behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the music video has also emerged, offering a fascinating glimpse into the intricate production process.

The behind-the-scenes video showed the extraordinary efforts invested in bringing Black Sherif's vision to life. One particularly awe-inspiring moment features Black Sherif suspended in the sky, defying gravity with the help of a secure harness. This beautiful scene showed the complexity and dedication behind the production, leaving viewers amazed at the level of artistry involved.

Fans have quickly expressed their admiration for the video, commending Black Sherif and his team for their hard work and attention to detail.

Black Sherif's Oil In My Head sparks reactions

Social media platforms have been buzzing with discussions about the remarkable visuals and the extraordinary effort that went into creating them.

1 DON✌️ wrote:

So now Blacko turn Angel

King M✨AMG✅ commented:

People will not see all this effort and hard work,they’ll be in they’re comfort zone and be calling you ritualist and occultist when you makes it.

James Brown69379 wrote:

what dey go on for there , some super man level or wat

Black Sherif's funny dance moves

In another story, Black Sherif previously surfaced in a video, dancing without a song.

The video, which garnered massive reactions, had people wondering where he had learned his latest dance moves.

Netizens, who seemed to have missed the entertaining nature of the award-winning artist, happily commented on the video.

