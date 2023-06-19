Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena, in sharing his experience about his childhood relationship with his father, has sparked a huge controversy

Many men have responded to the highlife singer with their own stories of how their mothers tried to break their relationship with their fathers

On the other hand, several women have rejected these claims, saying it is not the reality of all mothers

Ghanaian highlife singer Kwabena Kwabena has sparked outrage from many women online after his comments went viral on Father's Day.

According to the highlife singer, many women are the reason men are absent from their families lives.

He added that his mother's actions did not allow him to have a good relationship with his father.

After publishing his claims, many Ghanaian men have come out with stories confirming what Kwabena Kwabena said.

Read below to find out how Ghanaian men reacted:

NanaBa Quami Boski commented:

Men don't like to talk awful things about womenlike how women do to menlike there wouldn't be any respect left for them...

Ramzey Bayor Wood commented:

My neighbour's son keeps saying I don't have a father. He said that is what his mother tells him, but de father is alive and rich.

Prince Robertson commented:

Some of the parents have always told one side story and it takes only grace for a child to grow up and find out the truth to realize the father wasn't wicked as painted by the mother. Some women are greedy.

Dzormeku Mark commented:

Very true. Some women base on their mistakes in the relationship after they separate they try all means to destroy fathers to their children.

