Shafik Mahama, the first son of former President John Mahama, has become a father.

Shafik's wife, Asma, who is from Algeria has delivered their first child two and half years after their wedding.

Asma took to her Instagram page to break the good news on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Shafik Mahama and his Algerian wife, Asma, have welcomed their first child Photo source: @azzzyyyy

Source: Instagram

The first photo had her showing a part of the newborn baby's face. In her caption, she thanked God for giving her such a blessing. From the caption, Asma put to bed on November 29.

"11/29/2022 — Thank you God for my little blessing, al hamdulilah. ❤️ welcome to the world baby Alyazia. ," she said.

See the photo below:

Mahama's daughter-in-law shares baby bump photos

Not long after the first photo, Asma shared new photos showing her baby bump.

The photos captured Asma in loved-up moments with Shafik.

See the photos below:

Asma Mahama's pregnancy photos stir reactions

The photos shared by Asma have got many of her followers gushing over her and her husband while others congratulated her.

sofiaguellaty said:

Bless you and bless her that’s a superstar name!

djangjasmine said:

Absolutely gorgeous!!!❤️

ismeerania said:

Azzy you look so so stunning ❤️

nafisabukar said:

Such wonderful news!! congratulations Azy!! ♥️♥️♥️

nbarasi said:

All the health and heaps of blessings

talla.hashim said:

Me acting like it’s the first time I see them hehee

Source: YEN.com.gh