Ghanaian highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena disclosed how he met his two former wives

According to the "Fingers" hitmaker, he robbed himself of his youth when he married so quickly and so young

Kwabena Kwabena told Zionfelix that his wives admired his music persona but did not know him

Ghanaian highlife artiste George Kwabena Adu, popularly known as Kwabena Kwabena, expressed he should have focused on his career before anything else.

When Zionflex asked if "anything else" destroyed his marriages, he replied affirmatively.

He added that his wives didn't know who he was because they loved his musical personality.

Zionflex asked Kwabena Kwabena if he believed celebrities find it hard to get life partners after becoming famous. The musician replied:

Yes, he's right. It's 100%. I don't want to go into it. But when I think about the circumstances I met my exes, it tells me that what Comedia Warris says is positive. Because "they were fans," kind of. They knew Kwabena Kwabena; they didn't know Goerge.

Peeps respond to Zionfex's intriguing interview with Kwabena Kwabena

Many confirmed Kwabena Kwaben's undeniable talent and charisma. They praised the highlife musician for staying true to himself and his music.

Owuo po suro said:

Love this interview. Kwabena will tell a joke but will never tell a lie.

Otismadaline commented:

Kwabena Kwabena has said it all. Great conversation matured answers too.❤

Charlie Dior wrote:

Zion is asking these lgbtq questions for himself! Ain’t no way he asked this man the same questions I educated him on during our sit-down! Smh.

Akosua Boateng added:

Kwabena Come and marry me ooh I'm here ooh.

