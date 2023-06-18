Ghanaian highlife singer Kwabena Kwabena dropped a bombshell on Hizfam about men and their relationship with their children

According to him, women like to compete with men for the affection of their children and thus push the children out of their father's lives

The Kwadedehitmaker also added that women often are oblivious to the ripple effect of this action on their children

Ghanaian musician George Kwabena Adu, popularly known as Kwabena Kwabena, has shared his fatherhood experience as a father and the role mothers play in that aspect.

He questioned why mothers want children to have a favourite parent at the expense of a man's relationship with his children.

Kwabena Kwabena added that he suffered the consequences during childhood when his mother tried to make her likeable. Thus negatively affecting his relationship with his father.

A collage of Kwabena Kwabena and a sad man leaving his daughter Image credit: fizkes @kbkbmuzic

Source: Getty Images

The highlife singer said on Hitz FM:

I don't think any man hates their own children. So if you see any man in a situation, it looks as if he doesn't have a relationship with his children or is not around. 90% is mainly caused by mothers.

Ghanaians react to Kwabena Kwabena's claims that mothers cause estranged relationships between fathers and their children.

Many agreed with the musician about how most mothers handled the relationship between their children and their fathers.

quingalpha commented:

Kwanbena you’re 100% right. I’m a victim

ramondtohazy commented:

This is the positive vibes l really like the true story.

Flexysly99 commented:

It's true. I lived with my father and stepmom all my life. I meet my mother trying to build a relationship with her and she's now trying to spoil my dad to me as a grown man. A man I've been with 30 years plus oo... You that I haven't known or lived with ever rather.

Kwabena Kwabena regrets marrying early and says he should have focused on his career

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Kwabena Kwabena sharing why he regrets marrying twice in the past.

According to him, the circumstances under which he met his wives should have told him his two marriages wouldn't have worked.

Kwabena Kwabena told Zionfelix that his wives admired his music persona but did not know him genuinely.

